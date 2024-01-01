Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Green steel is the foundation for achieving net zero

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Viren Sookhun, MD at Oxyon.

Steel is one of the most commonly manufactured materials in the world because it has such a wide variety of uses – steel is everywhere, from construction to vehicles, and home goods to robotics. Steel production is also hugely carbon intensive, representing a significant proportion of global manmade carbon emissions. In the universal quest for net zero and carbon neutral, green steel production is critical. The entire value chain of many other green products, like electric vehicles (EVs), hinges on the ability to ensure all components are carbon neutral. South Africa is well positioned to be a world leader in this space as we have the natural resources and the capability, but production needs to be ramped up and government should lead the way in driving this change.


Viren Sookhun, MD at Oxyon.

Massive carbon intensity

The carbon footprint of steel is huge, and emissions can vary depending on the method of production that is used, and the proportion of scrap steel versus virgin steel used in the production process. Blast furnaces, for example, produce significantly more emissions than an electric arc furnace, which also utilises far more scrap steel. Yet, blast furnaces are by far the most common method of steel production around the world.

According to the World Steel Association, every ton of steel produced in 2020 created almost 2 tons of CO2 emissions on average. In that year, 1860 million tons of steel were produced, resulting in direct emissions from the steel sector of around 2,6 billion tonnes of CO2, which was between 7 and 9% of global CO2 emissions.

What can be done?

The demand for steel has not abated, and is more than likely to increase in future, which means that it is of the utmost importance that the carbon footprint of steel be reduced in line with net zero emissions targets. Prioritising the move toward the green steel manufacturing process will significantly reduce global carbon emissions.

Manufacturing green steel requires the use of electricity, generated using renewable sources rather than fossil fuels, which drastically reduces the greenhouse gas emissions in the process. It is also possible to then offset the emissions that are created, moving the steel manufacturing process toward net zero.

A significant opportunity

South Africa is one of the world’s top producers of iron ore, which is the base material of steel. We are also rich in renewable energy resources, including solar and wind power. These factors together mean that we are uniquely positioned to become a leader in the green steel transition. While there have been some steps taken in the Saldana region, we need to up the pace of change, especially if we are to ramp up production of electric vehicles. The entire greening value chain starts with green steel.

To do this, green steel production needs to be further incentivised through all of South Africa’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Partnerships with government and the Department of Trade and Industry are vital to drive this. In addition, innovative ways of using excess carbon credits should be implemented, including tax incentives and carbon credit markets where the sale of these credits could be used to fund further investment.

If South Africa can move toward hydrogen-based and electric arc furnace manufacturing, powered 100% by renewable energy, we will not only reduce emissions significantly, but grid energy will be freed up for other applications, and our reliance on imported steel will be reduced. This all forms part of the circular economy, which is vital for growth and greater inclusivity, which in turn are essential for the just transition.

For more information contact Viren Sookhun, Oxyon, +27 74 992 6940, [email protected], www.oxyon.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Energising South Africa
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
With South Africa facing a critical juncture in its energy transition – needing to meet rising demand while reducing emissions – energy storage is key, promising stable grids, and integrating renewables.

Read more...
New-generation circuit breakers
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its ComPacT NS new-generation circuit breakers, designed to maximise power availability and reliability.

Read more...
How to measure frequency
Electrical Power & Protection
Circuits and equipment may be designed to operate at a fixed or variable frequency. They may perform abnormally if operated at a different frequency than specified.

Read more...
Power audits – an important step in the sustainability journey in Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Sustainability has become a global imperative, with countries and businesses worldwide striving to reduce their environmental impact, conserve resources, and promote long-term viability. In the context of Africa, the sustainability journey is particularly crucial.

Read more...
Enhanced distribution transformer monitor
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest announced that the INCON Distribution Transformer Monitor (DTM) from Franklin Electric Grid Solutions has been updated to include new transformer life prediction functionality, enabling service and maintenance forecasting. This leverages predictive algorithms to estimate the remaining lifespan of transformers, streamlining operations.

Read more...
A guide to spotting solar scams and choosing reliable providers
Electrical Power & Protection
With solar energy an increasingly popular and vital component of our national energy strategy, the simultaneous rise of unregulated and substandard fly-by-night service providers poses a significant risk.

Read more...
ACTOM Distribution Transformers builds first 66kV transformer
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent.

Read more...
Rack mount on-line UPS improves user interface and lead time
Emerson Automation Solutions Electrical Power & Protection
Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack-mount online uninterruptible power supplies. The new SolaHD S4KD Series offers significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved