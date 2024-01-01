Bright young minds showcase innovations at Expo Science Fair

August 2024 News

A total of 262 learners from Johannesburg gathered at Wits University to present their innovative science and engineering projects at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Regional Science Fair. Participating young scientists were preselected after taking part in various activities throughout the year, including workshops, research and innovation camps, and district expos. During these events, learners received valuable feedback from a team of experts to enhance their research.

Gauteng Department of Education deputy chief education specialist, Albert Bereng, said, “We witnessed the extraordinary skills and knowledge demonstrated by these brilliant young people, who are the future leaders of our nation. The projects showcased their knowledge and creativity in tackling real-world issues.” The top young scientists were honoured with the prestigious Eskom Special Awards at the awards ceremony. They received Bluetooth wireless speakers with wireless chargers, sponsored by Eskom. Acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, Mologadi Motshele, said, “By igniting a passion for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI), the Eskom Expo broadens students’ scientific horizons and inspires them to pursue careers in these fields.”

Eskom Expo executive director, Parthy Chett, emphasised the need to nurture young scientists through the Eskom Expo. “By demonstrating real-world solutions and career paths, Expo motivates learners to pursue STEM education and careers, bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical experience. Additionally, the Eskom Expo promotes diversity in STEM by encouraging participation from under-represented groups and empowering young women to envision themselves as future innovators and leaders,” he said.

For more information contact JeVanne Gibbs, Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, +27 76 674 1455 , [email protected], www.exposcience.co.za





