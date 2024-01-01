Parker join forces for FIA World Rallycross season

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, and the CE Dealer Team by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) will join forces once again for the FIA World Rallycross 2024 season, marking two years of partnership dedicated to advancing electrification on and off the racing track.
“This partnership with Volvo CE represents a significant step towards our shared goal of a sustainable future,” said Anders Hagberg, Parker’s VP of Sales Companies OEMs. “By integrating our advanced technologies into Volvo CE’s electric fleet, we are not only enhancing performance, but also demonstrating the viability of electrification in challenging environments like rallycross.”
At the core of the collaboration is both partners’ commitment to clean technologies and innovation, demonstrated through the integration of Parker’s technologies into the electric machinery fleet of Volvo CE.
Examples of Parker components featured in Volvo’s electrified machines include controllers, inverters, electric motors, coolant filters and hoses, and cooling matrices. This is in addition to Parker’s well-established position as a supplier of hydraulic components and systems for the complete range. Parker supports customers across the world as they transition to electrification technology, helping them to meet the twin challenges of profit and sustainability.
Top 10 emerging technologies
Editor's Choice News
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified ten technologies likely to make a significant positive impact in the next three to five years. These are detailed in the ‘Top 10 Emerging Technologies’ report, which explains each technology’s potential for addressing global challenges and the factors that will shape the future and revolutionise connectivity still further.
Read more...The impact of women in South Africa’s engineering sector
News
The increasing participation of women in the male-dominated engineering sector, is gradually changing the landscape and benefiting the industry in the process. In South Africa, the presence of women in engineering is not only promoting diversity, but also driving innovation and economic growth.
Read more...From the editor's desk: One year ahead Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Welcome to our Sustainable Manufacturing Industry Guide. Since our last issue, things have changed quite a bit in the energy world. A year ago we were in Stage 6 loadshedding, and government policies, ...
Read more...WEG to debut at Electra Mining Africa WEG Africa
News
WEG has maintained a formidable presence on the African continent for over four decades, consistently demonstrating its industry-leading capabilities at Electra Mining Africa under the Zest WEG brand. This year, a rebranded WEG is poised to make a powerful debut with a renewed focus on innovation and sustainability.
Read more...What you need to know when you start using hydrogen as your fuel source Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
OEMs are taking a more serious look at hydrogen options. Although much of the market is still focused on the potential of battery-powered vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer a viable supplement that is better suited for longer ranges and faster refuelling.
Read more...Parker’s non-welded flange technology for hydraulics Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Parker’s 37 non-welded flange technology is known for its ability to reduce the installation time and cost of hydraulic systems compared to traditional welded flanges. Hidroser, a Parker Premier Distributor in Turkey, has started this technology for hydraulic operated systems on board its vessels.
Read more...From the editor's desk: Making a difference Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
This issue of SA instrumentation & Control includes our Sustainable Manufacturing Industry Guide, and we have some great examples of companies actively contributing to a net-zero carbon future. It’s ...
Read more...Three lessons learned from successful SMEs over the past 27 years
News
South Africa’s journey since the end of apartheid has been marked by significant economic and social transformation. Among the many stories of growth and resilience are those of SMEs that have not only survived but thrived in the changing landscape. Drawing parallels to its own 27-year journey, Pnet explores key insights from these success stories.