Parker join forces for FIA World Rallycross season

Examples of Parker components featured in Volvo’s electrified machines include controllers, inverters, electric motors, coolant filters and hoses, and cooling matrices. This is in addition to Parker’s well-established position as a supplier of hydraulic components and systems for the complete range. Parker supports customers across the world as they transition to electrification technology, helping them to meet the twin challenges of profit and sustainability.

At the core of the collaboration is both partners’ commitment to clean technologies and innovation, demonstrated through the integration of Parker’s technologies into the electric machinery fleet of Volvo CE.

“This partnership with Volvo CE represents a significant step towards our shared goal of a sustainable future,” said Anders Hagberg, Parker’s VP of Sales Companies OEMs. “By integrating our advanced technologies into Volvo CE’s electric fleet, we are not only enhancing performance, but also demonstrating the viability of electrification in challenging environments like rallycross.”

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, and the CE Dealer Team by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) will join forces once again for the FIA World Rallycross 2024 season, marking two years of partnership dedicated to advancing electrification on and off the racing track.

