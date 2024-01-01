EtherCAT Plug Fest focuses on interoperability
August 2024
News
In June, the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) held the 2024 European EtherCAT Plug Fest, one of the organisation’s most popular developer meetings. The event took place in Hattersheim, Germany at the facilities of ETG member company, Hilscher Gesellschaft für Systemautomation. All providers of EtherCAT MainDevices, SubDevices, codes and tools were invited. With more than 65 participants from 29 different manufacturers, the Plug Fest was fully booked. The EtherCAT experts on site were impressed by the continued high interest in EtherCAT and the impressive demand for this type of developer meeting.
The EtherCAT Plug Fests focuses on the implementation of interoperability tests. Vendors of EtherCAT Main and SubDevices meet to improve the interoperability of their products, and also to share information about implementation, and answer questions about the technology. The ETG’s EtherCAT experts remain on site to share their expertise directly and personally, supporting the development process of all individual participants.
Florian Hammel, part of ETG’s technical team and on-site contact person in Hattersheim, explains: “The more devices that can be tested for interoperability at an EtherCAT Plug Fest, the better. We therefore regard the event here in Hattersheim as a complete success. The advantage of personal exchange between the participants and ETG representatives is also beyond question.” The EtherCAT Plug Fests take place at regular intervals in Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. All information on future event dates can be found online at www.ethercat.org/events
For more information contact EtherCAT Technology Group, +49 911 540 56226, [email protected], www.ethercat.org/press
