Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Making a difference

August 2024 News


Kim Roberts, Editor

This issue of SA instrumentation & Control includes our Sustainable Manufacturing Industry Guide, and we have some great examples of companies actively contributing to a net-zero carbon future. It’s also Women’s Month, and we have a feature on Women in Engineering, while in June we covered International Women in Engineering Day.

At first I was not quite enthusiastic about this. I am from an era – a while ago − when Gloria Steinem was as famous as Greta Thunberg is today. In those days, you had to take sick leave if you were going to have a baby, and if you dared to ask for the standard company housing subsidy you were told “sorry you’re not the head of your household”. I thought women had progressed beyond the need for this recognition, just getting out there and doing the job. Our own company, Technews is a good example. At our helm have been, and still are, some outstanding women leaders.

But the stories that I’ve recently come across have changed my thinking. I’m in awe of what women have achieved today, not just in fighting to reach the top like in the old days, but also in the contributions they have made along the way to making the world a better place. From leading their countries like Indira Ghandi, Angela Merkel and Jacinda Ardern (my favourite), to outstanding role models like Michelle Obama, to top executives in industry like the MD of the SA Space Agency or the CEO of ArcelorMittal, to woman engineers making a difference in rural communities, they have not let negative thinking stand in their way. South Africa is upfront too. According to the World Economic Forum, we are among the top 20 countries with a high presence of women in government.

It’s not only happening today. I love the story of Emily Roebling, who took charge of the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, in the 1870s, when her husband fell ill. She studied engineering, mathematics, and materials science, becoming the chief engineer. Her leadership and technical expertise brought about the successful completion of the bridge.

Engineering is a tough discipline, and woman engineers bring to the party some qualities that make a contribution to peoples’ lives. For example, we have story about Esther Kimani, whose crop pest and disease detection device can detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30%, while increasing yields by as much as 40%. Her invention earned her Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Then there’s young Lisa von Benecke, who invented solar-powered blinds while studying electrical engineering, a field that was labelled difficult by her friends and family. After spending countless hours tinkering and experimenting in her stepfather’s garage until she had a working prototype, she founded a cleantech company. There are many more examples, too many to cover here, but some will be published in our online newsbriefs.

It’s easy to say all this when you had a chance to go to university. What about the bright young girls out there with so much potential who can’t afford a science education, or who are exposed to unconscious bias? It’s important to address the systemic barriers that have limited women’s participation in the STEM field, from gender discrimination to a lack of access to education and mentorship.

There are some great initiatives out there to assist. Here are just a few. For example we have a local story about STEMulator, which is a groundbreaking free virtual science school designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds and stimulate their interest in STEM subjects. Then there’s WomEng, which helps talented girls and women find a place in the engineering and technology industries. Its programme, #1 milliongirls in STEM, aims to reach a million girls through STEM education and mentoring initiatives. Another one is International Women in Engineering Day. With the catchphrase #enhancedbyengineering, it celebrates women engineers who, through their work, have enhanced people’s everyday lives. We also cover the Solar Youth Academy in Cape Town, which trains and mentors work-ready interns for the solar industry. Of this year’s intake, the top five were women.

All of this they are achieving while raising families and running households, somehow still managing to compete in a tough workplace. The contributions of these remarkable women go far beyond their technical achievements. They are role models who show young girls and women that a career in engineering is not only achievable, but also rewarding.

To all those women out there who don’t let negative thinking stop them, I salute you.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 764 0593
Email: [email protected]
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Top 10 emerging technologies
Editor's Choice News
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified ten technologies likely to make a significant positive impact in the next three to five years. These are detailed in the ‘Top 10 Emerging Technologies’ report, which explains each technology’s potential for addressing global challenges and the factors that will shape the future and revolutionise connectivity still further.

Read more...
The impact of women in South Africa’s engineering sector
News
The increasing participation of women in the male-dominated engineering sector, is gradually changing the landscape and benefiting the industry in the process. In South Africa, the presence of women in engineering is not only promoting diversity, but also driving innovation and economic growth.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: One year ahead
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
      Welcome to our Sustainable Manufacturing Industry Guide. Since our last issue, things have changed quite a bit in the energy world. A year ago we were in Stage 6 loadshedding, and government policies, ...

Read more...
WEG to debut at Electra Mining Africa
WEG Africa News
WEG has maintained a formidable presence on the African continent for over four decades, consistently demonstrating its industry-leading capabilities at Electra Mining Africa under the Zest WEG brand. This year, a rebranded WEG is poised to make a powerful debut with a renewed focus on innovation and sustainability.

Read more...
EtherCAT Plug Fest focuses on interoperability
News
In June, the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) held the 2024 European EtherCAT Plug Fest, one of the organisation’s most popular developer meetings. The EtherCAT Plug Fests focus on the implementation of interoperability tests.

Read more...
Parker join forces for FIA World Rallycross season
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa News
Parker Hannifin and the CE Dealer Team by Volvo Construction Equipment will join forces once again for the FIA World Rallycross 2024 season, marking two years of partnership dedicated to advancing electrification on and off the racing track.

Read more...
Rittal extends footprint across KwaZulu-Natal
Rittal News
Rittal South Africa, a leading provider of solutions for industrial enclosures, power distribution, climate control, and IT infrastructure has established a new branch in KwaZulu-Natal.

Read more...
Three lessons learned from successful SMEs over the past 27 years
News
South Africa’s journey since the end of apartheid has been marked by significant economic and social transformation. Among the many stories of growth and resilience are those of SMEs that have not only survived but thrived in the changing landscape. Drawing parallels to its own 27-year journey, Pnet explores key insights from these success stories.

Read more...
Bright young minds showcase innovations at Expo Science Fair
News
A total of 262 learners from Johannesburg gathered at Wits University to present their innovative science and engineering projects at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Regional Science Fair.

Read more...
Advancing sustainable electric vehicle technology
SKF South Africa News
SKF has announced a new strategic partnership with Duracar, an innovative company specialising in light electric vehicles. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies’ commitment to sustainability and the advancement of environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved