Sensors for chute monitoring

In many industries there is a problem for photoelectric sensors. The highly contaminated environment makes it difficult for them to operate reliably. Telco sensors overcome this problem through powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution, guaranteeing reliable detection.

Blocked or empty chute is a common application in industry for hopper and crusher detection. The Telco sensor system used for blocked chute detection consists of a PA 11 amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receivers (LR). Sensing ranges span 18, 40 and 70 metres, with enough power to ‘see through’ build-up contamination. A hole is drilled through the chute on either side, so the transmitter and receiver can be mounted in through-beam mode, out of the product stream, and at the desired height to prevent buildup that could damage the conveyor belt.

The amplifier has an adjustable on/off time delay. There is also a sensitivity adjustment on the PA, and full power is used to allow for dust, dirt and misalignment. These features have made Telco’s infrared sensors a sought-after solution in the toughest of environments.

