Sensors for chute monitoring

In many industries there is a problem for photoelectric sensors. The highly contaminated environment makes it difficult for them to operate reliably. Telco sensors overcome this problem through powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution, guaranteeing reliable detection.
Blocked or empty chute is a common application in industry for hopper and crusher detection. The Telco sensor system used for blocked chute detection consists of a PA 11 amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receivers (LR). Sensing ranges span 18, 40 and 70 metres, with enough power to ‘see through’ build-up contamination. A hole is drilled through the chute on either side, so the transmitter and receiver can be mounted in through-beam mode, out of the product stream, and at the desired height to prevent buildup that could damage the conveyor belt.
The amplifier has an adjustable on/off time delay. There is also a sensitivity adjustment on the PA, and full power is used to allow for dust, dirt and misalignment. These features have made Telco’s infrared sensors a sought-after solution in the toughest of environments.
RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format Turck Banner Southern Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format.
Read more...Oil humidity sensor for maximum efficiency ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The oil humidity sensor continuously measures the relative humidity and temperature of oil. This enables plant operators to carry out condition-based changes and maintenance, thereby avoiding damage to a plant due to reduced cooling or lubricating action.
Read more...New generation of inductive standard sensors Pepperl+Fuchs
Sensors & Transducers
More than 60 years ago, the invention of the proximity switch revolutionised the automation industry. Pepperl+Fuchs is now taking ‘the original’ to a new level, and has developed a portfolio of three-and four-wire sensors with unparalleled variance.
Read more...Custom solutions for pressure measurement Instrotech
Sensors & Transducers
Wherever pressure sensors are needed, a solution can normally be found in the Keller product catalogue. However, there are often great benefits to optimising a product specifically for integration and use in complete existing systems.
Read more...IO-Link system overview ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
From easy and quick setup, to additionally available machine monitoring data to process transparency from the machine level to the ERP software, IO-Link offers convincing efficiency gains and cost savings.
Read more...Continuous corrosion resistance ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
The polypropylene version of ifm’s LDL400 conductivity sensor is based on the proven LDL200 inductive conductivity sensor. Its material properties make it the ideal choice for applications in which metallic sensors tend to corrode.