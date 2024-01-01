Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

lluminating factory workstations

August 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

The WLB32 from Turck Banner gives you the ability to illuminate areas where traditional power sources or outlets are not available. With the convenience of Power over Ethernet (PoE), installation is easy − simply connect the WLB32 directly to a PoE-enabled port on an Ethernet switch. Ethernet switches are commonplace in many factories, and no qualified electrician is needed. Since no data is transmitted, there are no IT security or setup concerns.

Reduce errors and scrap by providing proper lighting in assembly and inspection tasks. Dial in the perfect amount of light for operators, machine vision, or both with the 11-position rotary knob. For added worker comfort and performance, models are available with eye-shield windows. This industrial workstation light seamlessly integrates into your workspace, with a full line of brackets and accessories.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Email: [email protected]
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner Southern Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Condition monitoring to go
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.

Read more...
Smart e-mobility solutions
Schneider Electric South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
While electric vehicles are gaining traction in many international markets, uptake of this green form of transport is still lagging somewhat in South Africa. Even so, local demand is growing, as more environmentally conscious motorists are seeking cleaner alternatives to internal combustion engines.

Read more...
Thrust for hybrid electric flying
Electrical Power & Protection
Several leading academic institutes in Germany are collaborating on the future of hybrid electric flying. The partners are researching an entirely new propulsion system for medium-range aircraft with up to 35 passengers.

Read more...
RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format
Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format.

Read more...
Into the future with green hydrogen
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
German company, Pepperl+Fuchs is a pioneer and innovator in explosion protection and industrial sensor technology. SA Instrumentation & Control’s editor caught up with Marc Van Pelt, managing director of Pepperl+Fuchs South Africa, to find out more about the company’s involvement in sustainable manufacturing, and especially green hydrogen.

Read more...
A green hydrogen economy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Hydrogen is an important feedstock in processes ranging from steel, ammonia and fuel production to energy generation and storage. Traditional hydrogen processes generate large amounts of carbon, but green hydrogen has emerged as an important contribution in the global shift towards sustainable energy.

Read more...
PIC microcontrollers with integrated FPGA features in TME
Electrical Power & Protection
The new PIC16F131xx microcontrollers in TME’s offering from Microchip are ideal for the evolving and miniaturising electronic equipment market, offering efficient power management and predictable response times for controllers.

Read more...
High-performance programmable DC power system
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has introduced the new Sorensen modular intelligent bidirectional energy amplified Mi-BEAM Series of high-power testing solutions. It is designed for testing today’s complex, high-power electronics in various applications in the automotive, energy storage, industrial, and aerospace markets.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved