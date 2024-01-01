lluminating factory workstations

Reduce errors and scrap by providing proper lighting in assembly and inspection tasks. Dial in the perfect amount of light for operators, machine vision, or both with the 11-position rotary knob. For added worker comfort and performance, models are available with eye-shield windows. This industrial workstation light seamlessly integrates into your workspace, with a full line of brackets and accessories.

The WLB32 from Turck Banner gives you the ability to illuminate areas where traditional power sources or outlets are not available. With the convenience of Power over Ethernet (PoE), installation is easy − simply connect the WLB32 directly to a PoE-enabled port on an Ethernet switch. Ethernet switches are commonplace in many factories, and no qualified electrician is needed. Since no data is transmitted, there are no IT security or setup concerns.

Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.While electric vehicles are gaining traction in many international markets, uptake of this green form of transport is still lagging somewhat in South Africa. Even so, local demand is growing, as more environmentally conscious motorists are seeking cleaner alternatives to internal combustion engines.Several leading academic institutes in Germany are collaborating on the future of hybrid electric flying. The partners are researching an entirely new propulsion system for medium-range aircraft with up to 35 passengers.Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format.German company, Pepperl+Fuchs is a pioneer and innovator in explosion protection and industrial sensor technology.’s editor caught up with Marc Van Pelt, managing director of Pepperl+Fuchs South Africa, to find out more about the company’s involvement in sustainable manufacturing, and especially green hydrogen.Hydrogen is an important feedstock in processes ranging from steel, ammonia and fuel production to energy generation and storage. Traditional hydrogen processes generate large amounts of carbon, but green hydrogen has emerged as an important contribution in the global shift towards sustainable energy.The new PIC16F131xx microcontrollers in TME’s offering from Microchip are ideal for the evolving and miniaturising electronic equipment market, offering efficient power management and predictable response times for controllers.Comtest has introduced the new Sorensen modular intelligent bidirectional energy amplified Mi-BEAM Series of high-power testing solutions. It is designed for testing today’s complex, high-power electronics in various applications in the automotive, energy storage, industrial, and aerospace markets.