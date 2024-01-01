High-performance programmable DC power system

August 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Comtest, the local representative of AMETEK Programmable Power, has introduced the new Sorensen modular intelligent bidirectional energy amplified Mi-BEAM Series. This is the newest addition to the AMETEK Programmable Power portfolio of high-power testing solutions. It is designed for testing today’s complex, high-power electronics in various applications in the automotive, energy storage, industrial, and aerospace markets. This platform covers all test needs through the product lifecycle, from advanced research and development, to design validation and production test requirements.

The Mi-BEAM Series features complete DC source and sink capabilities with power levels from 12 to 37 kW. It is fully scalable up to 1,2 MW with parallel systems. The available voltage ranges of 600 V , 1500 V , and 2000 V DC in a 4U rack-height chassis provide full power up to 150 A within a single system.

Other key features include:

• Complete solution with battery test and simulation, and solar array simulator software included.

• Fastest and cleanest power available, with fastest transient response and low output ripple and noise.

• Longest manufacturer-based reliability guarantee with a five-year warranty.

• Bidirectional output current up to ±150 A, and up to ±4800 A in parallel.

• Extended wide-range auto-ranging output.

• Regenerative to 95%.

• Colour touch-panel user interface.

• Seamless transition between source and sink.

• Built-in islanding detection.

Applications include battery simulation and battery testing (charge/discharge), electric powertrain testing, fuel cell testing, and solar inverter testing,

Credit(s)

Comtest





