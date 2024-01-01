New products, innovations and world-class technologies at Electra Mining Africa

August 2024 News

Taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 2 to 6 September, visitors to Electra Mining Africa will have the opportunity to connect with over 950 exhibitors and explore thousands of new products, ground-breaking machinery, latest innovations and world-class technologies at what will be the biggest show ever in its history. The many live demonstrations will give visitors an opportunity to see products and machinery in action during the five days of the exhibition.

“We knew it was going to be one of the biggest shows we’ve ever had, but we can now say that this year’s Electra Mining Africa is the biggest show in its history,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions a division of Montgomery Group, the organisers of the show. “That means more top brands, products and innovations at this year’s show, with a much bigger footprint of exhibition space. It’s very exciting to have reached this milestone”

Electra Mining Africa is the biggest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport trade exhibition in Southern Africa. Local manufacturing will play a prominent role at this year’s Electra Mining Africa, and, for the first time, the Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo will be incorporated within this year’s show.

“Local manufacturing spans across all the sectors that Electra Mining Africa represents and so not only will local manufacturing exhibitors be located in Hall 10, but they will also be incorporated throughout the show. We have created various packages that have made exhibiting more affordable for the smaller local manufacturers, providing benefit to these companies and to the visitors who will have an opportunity to see them at the show.”

Industry sectors are loosely grouped within the various halls to highlight the innovations and technological advancements within these sectors, making it easier for visitors to navigate. Halls 5 and 6 primarily focus on heavy mining equipment, a broad range of engineering support services, and machine tooling. Hall 7 is largely Automation, whilst Hall 8 features many international exhibitors as well as local exhibitors. Power Generation is a feature in Hall 9 which is also where the Seminar Theatre is located, and local manufacturing exhibitors will be showcased in Hall 10 together with the SA Mining Tech and Innovation Hub - a pavilion comprising Mining Equipment Manufacturers of SA (MEMSA), SA Mineral Processing Equipment Cluster (SAMPEC) and the Mandela Mining Precinct (MMP) and some of their members, as well as other products and services. The outside areas are popular for pump and valve exhibitors and for materials handling and transport, alongside other large equipment demonstrations. Floorplans at the show will clearly indicate where exhibitors can be found.

“In addition to the exhibits, we are delighted to have some excellent speakers at our free-to-attend seminars who will be sharing their expertise on many topics mostly aligned with our theme days. These include sustainability, skills, safety and innovation,” she continues.

The Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) will be hosting a Mine Planning and Design Colloquium alongside the show, the Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA (LEEASA) will be hosting a conference, and Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) will be hosting a half-day women in mining workshop.

WiMBIZ will host a networking business hub at Electra Mining Africa in Hall 10, where some of their members, who are female-owned companies within the mining sector, will be showcasing their businesses and services. WiMBIZ will also be hosting some exciting programmes during the week.

“Electra Mining Africa has built its reputation as a platform for trade; the place where buyers and sellers meet to do business,” says Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions. “It’s a massive trade event taking place over five days, contributing to the stimulation of trade in the industrial, manufacturing and mining sectors of the South African economy.”

For more information contact Natasha Heiberg, Specialised Exhibitions, +27 11 835 1565, [email protected], www.electramining.co.za





