Smart and secure way to power IT environments
I&C July 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
Intelligent power management specialist, Eaton has launched the Eaton 5P Gen 2 UPS, a compact and efficient power solution for edge and informational technology needs. Delivering more output, security, and control than any other device in its class, this new product range also enables fleet management, remote UPS setting, and remote firmware upgrades.
The 5P Gen 2 has enhanced power capability and provides up to 1350 W, which is 22% more than its predecessor and 33% more than comparable models available on the market, making it ideal for protecting a wide range of applications. Its intelligent design ensures both stable performance and energy savings, while advanced load segment control prioritises critical equipment and optimises battery runtime.
Advanced battery management technology extends battery life by up to 50%, and allows for accurate battery life prediction and timely replacement alerts powered by machine learning. It also comes with hot-swappable batteries and an intuitive battery replacement wizard via a built-in graphical liquid crystal display.
Eaton’s Intelligent Power Manager (IPM2) and Distributed IT Performance Management (DITPM) software enable remote monitoring and management of IT infrastructure, even in hard-to-reach locations. The new Eaton 5P Gen 2 UPS offers superior output, security and control compared to other devices in its category. Together with the cybersecure Gigabit Network Card included in the Netpack versions, it meets stringent cybersecurity standards. Moreover, Eaton’s Brightlayer Software Suite is available for seamless integration with virtualisation environments, ensuring continuous service and data integrity.
More detailed information can be found at 5P Gen2 UPS | EMEA
For more information contact Paulien van Heuveln, Eaton Africa, +27 68 303 5371, [email protected], www.eaton.com
