New generation of inductive standard sensors

More than 60 years ago, the invention of the proximity switch revolutionised the automation industry. The enormous value of this technology is demonstrated not only by decades of use in a wide range of industries, but also by the latest development of the next generation of inductive sensors. Pepperl+Fuchs is now taking ‘the original’ to a new level, and has developed a portfolio of three-and four-wire sensors with unparalleled variance.

A key benefit in developing the new portfolio was undoubtedly the company’s experience and expertise as a technology leader in this field. Pepperl+Fuchs checks every detail of its sensors in elaborate tests. This ensures that all criteria for its in-house quality standards, which by far exceed customary market benchmarks, are met 100%. In combination with a high level of expert knowledge and in-depth application know-how built up over decades, customers have access to specific advice and a technical solution for every unique application.

Technical perfection in every detail

The company’s high technical standards are reflected in numerous well thought-out features. The high-performance components are easy to install and can be seamlessly integrated into any application. Mechanical and electrical properties of the sensors have been optimised in every detail. Examples are the robust white bronze coating for increased chemical resistance and reliable corrosion protection; new end caps with LEDs visible all around, robust laser marking; high switching frequencies up to 6000 Hz; and an extended temperature range from -40 to 85°C. The result is exceptionally high-performing products that work completely reliably at all times. The performance of these new inductive-cylindrical standard sensors is continuously high across the entire range of the specification, even under extreme conditions.

More than 200 000 variants

When choosing the right sensor, numerous product characteristics play a role. The user can choose from a wide range of options that cover all common parameters, and can be flexibly combined. These include various housing sizes (D6.5/M8, M12, M18, M30), housing lengths from 15 to 70 mm, and flush/non-flush with a switching distance of up to 25 mm. In total, more than 200 000 possible variants are available at short notice.

For very specific applications with individual requirements, the broad variety of options may not be sufficient. In this case, the exact customer requirements are determined in an intensive consultation. On the basis of this, Pepperl+Fuchs’ specialists then develop a customised product, for example one with individual labelling and packaging. Customised products can also be seamlessly integrated and are easy to install.

Highlights of the new inductive sensors portfolio include:

• Complete portfolio with optimal sensor solution for every application.

• Modular configurable sensor for easiest installation and seamless integration.

• Customised adaptations, tailor-made for individual applications.

