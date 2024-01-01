Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

New generation of inductive standard sensors

I&C July 2024 Sensors & Transducers

More than 60 years ago, the invention of the proximity switch revolutionised the automation industry. The enormous value of this technology is demonstrated not only by decades of use in a wide range of industries, but also by the latest development of the next generation of inductive sensors. Pepperl+Fuchs is now taking ‘the original’ to a new level, and has developed a portfolio of three-and four-wire sensors with unparalleled variance.

A key benefit in developing the new portfolio was undoubtedly the company’s experience and expertise as a technology leader in this field. Pepperl+Fuchs checks every detail of its sensors in elaborate tests. This ensures that all criteria for its in-house quality standards, which by far exceed customary market benchmarks, are met 100%. In combination with a high level of expert knowledge and in-depth application know-how built up over decades, customers have access to specific advice and a technical solution for every unique application.

Technical perfection in every detail

The company’s high technical standards are reflected in numerous well thought-out features. The high-performance components are easy to install and can be seamlessly integrated into any application. Mechanical and electrical properties of the sensors have been optimised in every detail. Examples are the robust white bronze coating for increased chemical resistance and reliable corrosion protection; new end caps with LEDs visible all around, robust laser marking; high switching frequencies up to 6000 Hz; and an extended temperature range from -40 to 85°C. The result is exceptionally high-performing products that work completely reliably at all times. The performance of these new inductive-cylindrical standard sensors is continuously high across the entire range of the specification, even under extreme conditions.

More than 200 000 variants

When choosing the right sensor, numerous product characteristics play a role. The user can choose from a wide range of options that cover all common parameters, and can be flexibly combined. These include various housing sizes (D6.5/M8, M12, M18, M30), housing lengths from 15 to 70 mm, and flush/non-flush with a switching distance of up to 25 mm. In total, more than 200 000 possible variants are available at short notice.

For very specific applications with individual requirements, the broad variety of options may not be sufficient. In this case, the exact customer requirements are determined in an intensive consultation. On the basis of this, Pepperl+Fuchs’ specialists then develop a customised product, for example one with individual labelling and packaging. Customised products can also be seamlessly integrated and are easy to install.

Highlights of the new inductive sensors portfolio include:

• Complete portfolio with optimal sensor solution for every application.

• Modular configurable sensor for easiest installation and seamless integration.

• Customised adaptations, tailor-made for individual applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: [email protected]
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Custom solutions for pressure measurement
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Wherever pressure sensors are needed, a solution can normally be found in the Keller product catalogue. However, there are often great benefits to optimising a product specifically for integration and use in complete existing systems.

Read more...
Fully Ex-certified access point solutions for wireless communication
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
Pepperl+Fuchs now offers a wireless access point solution that is fully certified in accordance with ATEX/IECEx standards, and forms the basis for end-to-end Wi-Fi communication in hazardous areas.

Read more...
The power of wireless vibration monitoring in mining
Iritron Sensors & Transducers
Over the past two years, advancements in sensor technology have significantly enhanced the capabilities of remote monitoring, driving the rise of autonomous mining and drilling operations.

Read more...
New industrial tablet series for non-ex applications
Pepperl+Fuchs Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Pepperl+Fuchs is introducing a rugged tablet series in accordance with MIL-STD-810H. The slim Windows-based devices are available with a 20 or 25 cm display, offering numerous customisation options and an extensive range of accessories.

Read more...
IO-Link system overview
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
From easy and quick setup, to additionally available machine monitoring data to process transparency from the machine level to the ERP software, IO-Link offers convincing efficiency gains and cost savings.

Read more...
Secure, digital communication in potentially explosive atmospheres
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
Consistently digitalised processes in the smart factory are a matter of course today, but not in potentially explosive atmospheres. The systems and devices used in these areas must have optimal protection mechanisms to ensure maximum safety.

Read more...
Telco sensors in the food and packaging industry
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Telco provides the packaging industry with infrared sensor solutions for challenging applications where others fail.

Read more...
Continuous corrosion resistance
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
The polypropylene version of ifm’s LDL400 conductivity sensor is based on the proven LDL200 inductive conductivity sensor. Its material properties make it the ideal choice for applications in which metallic sensors tend to corrode.

Read more...
OEM pressure sensor for mobile working machines
WIKA Instruments Sensors & Transducers
The MH-4-CAN, based on the MH-4, is a powerful, reliable and extremely resilient pressure sensor for mobile working machines.

Read more...
RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format
Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved