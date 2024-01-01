Editor's Choice
The key to cybersecurity success

I&C July 2024 IT in Manufacturing

By Kumar Vaibhav, lead senior solution architect - cyber security at In2IT.

Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated, requiring organisations to recognise that their employees are both their greatest asset and their greatest vulnerability. While employees are often seen as the weakest link in the security chain due to the unpredictable nature of human behaviour, they can also be transformed into the strongest line of defence through effective training and awareness campaigns. By prioritising initiatives such as comprehensive cybersecurity training, phishing awareness programmes, robust password management, implementation of multi-factor authentication (MFA), and establishment of data handling protocols, organisations can empower their employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to mitigate risks and strengthen their overall security position.


Kumar Vaibhav.

Strategies for continuous training and awareness

Cybersecurity training is not a one-time event, but an ongoing process that requires continuous adaptation to keep pace with evolving threats. There are various methods to deliver security awareness training, each with its own advantages and considerations. Interactive workshops offer employees the opportunity to engage with security experts, discuss current threat landscapes and receive actionable insights on risk mitigation strategies. E-learning modules provide flexibility for employees to complete training at their own pace, although they may become tedious if not properly designed. Introducing gamification elements such as leaderboards, badges and rewards can make learning fun and engaging, while phishing simulation exercises help employees recognise and respond to real-world threats. By combining these methods, organisations can foster a culture of security awareness, and prepare employees to identify and mitigate potential cyberthreats effectively.

Tailoring training frequency for enhanced vigilance

Determining the frequency of security awareness training is crucial for ensuring that employees remain well-informed about various security threats and best practices. Collaboration between information security officers and relevant stakeholders is essential in developing a comprehensive security awareness calendar that includes a rotation plan to ensure all departments receive training regularly. While it is recommended to conduct security awareness training sessions at least once per quarter, the frequency may be adjusted based on organisational needs and the evolving threat landscape. By keeping employees regularly informed and engaged, organisations can better prepare them to defend against complex cyberthreats effectively.

Partnering for protection

The complexity and diversity of threats requires organisations to stay abreast of the latest developments and best practices in security awareness training. Third-party providers play a crucial role in this regard, offering specialised expertise, resources and technology to implement effective, up-to-date, and robust training programmes and systems. These providers bring a wealth of experience and insights gained from working with diverse clients across various industries, allowing them to tailor training solutions to meet the specific needs and challenges of each organisation. Additionally, third-party providers often have access to cutting-edge technologies and tools that may not be readily available in-house, enabling organisations to leverage the most advanced training methods and simulations.

The effectiveness of security training varies, depending on the specific needs and characteristics of the organisation and its workforce. While traditional training methods may offer a solid foundation of knowledge, incorporating gamification elements can enhance engagement and retention. Real-world examples and scenarios make content more relatable and memorable, while interactive and rewarding experiences keep employees engaged and motivated. Creating engaging security awareness training is essential for fostering a culture of security consciousness within the organisation and enhancing employees’ understanding of cybersecurity principles. By partnering with third-party providers, organisations can supplement their internal capabilities, enhance the quality and effectiveness of their security awareness training, and empower their employees to become active participants in safeguarding company assets against cyberthreats.

For more information contact Kumar Vaibhav, In2IT, + 27 11 054 6900, [email protected], www.in2ittech.com




