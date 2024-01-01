Visualisation and automation solutions for marine demonstration

Emerson now offers a free template configuration for marine applications, based on its Movicon.NExT HMI/SCADA system, and its PACSystems edge controllers, industrial panel PCs, and other control and networking products. This marine demonstration configuration provides a comprehensive user visualisation and interface experience, and is available free of charge so designers and shipbuilders can accelerate their efforts to deliver a thoroughly modern and unified ‘single pane of glass’ shipboard monitoring and control system.
Marine industry vessels like superyachts and ships can have as much automation complexity as a factory or a small city. Monitoring and control requirements are diverse, including subsystems used for propulsion, power delivery, climate control, machinery health supervision, and security. However, functionality is typically fragmented, and integration efforts must employ various digital communication protocols and hardwired signals. Furthermore, any visualisation system must be designed for always-on operation, even under challenging marine conditions.
These superyacht and ship characteristics are remarkably similar to the conditions found in a typical manufacturing factory, so it makes sense that industrial-grade Emerson automation technologies are an ideal fit for robust shipboard monitoring and control. The marine demo runs on redundant edge controllers and industrial panel PCs, which are well-suited for reliable and resilient operation.
Emerson edge controllers incorporate operational technology (OT) communication protocols, and they are adaptable to specialised marine industry protocols, so all instruments, devices and subsystems can be integrated. Information technology (IT) protocols are optimised for conveying a large amount of data efficiently to and among PCs, supporting historising, alarming, visualisation and other functionality. A self-healing PROFINET ring for accessing remote I/O and redundant IT switches and rings ensures uninterrupted communications amongst all devices. Data security is addressed because the HMI/scada solution carries IEC 62443-3-3 certification.
The marine demo has been developed by Emerson with numerous sample dashboards and displays, to deliver unprecedented amounts of information in a streamlined format. Examples of systems and equipment supported include propulsion and Marex controls, electrical power generation/management, valve controls and tank volumes, schematics, fire detection, exterior/navigational lighting, interior lighting, CCTV, HVAC, alarms, and data logging.
Digital transformation is being implemented throughout factories worldwide so users can experience better visualisation and gain access to valuable data-driven insights. These same technologies are coming to seagoing vessels, and industrial automation and HMI/scada platforms are a superior choice. The Emerson marine demo combines proven hardware, software and networking, providing a wealth of sample displays and concepts that marine developers can use as templates for accelerating their designs.
Compact valve position indicator Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson’s new TopWorx DVR Switchbox is an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size, and a patented cam design that provides a reliable valve position feedback for water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines, and industrial utilities.
Read more...New pilot-operated relief valve Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has introduced a pilot-operated relief valve for installation on pressurised bullet tanks used to store liquid propane and anhydrous ammonia. This type of pressure relief valve is typically installed on tanks fabricated by OEMs for end users, engineering firms, or contractor customers.
Read more...New industrial control and communication range RS South Africa
SCADA/HMI
RS South Africa has announced RS PRO’s new Industrial Control and Communication range, adding 1250 new products across more than 18 technologies to RS PRO’s existing automation and control portfolio of over 41 000 products.
Read more...HMI with maximum performance in the smallest of spaces ifm - South Africa
SCADA/HMI
Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction.
Read more...Ultra-compact mass flow meters with advanced transmitters Emerson Automation Solutions
Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Micro Motion G-Series line of Coriolis mass flow and density meters, the most compact dual-tube Coriolis mass flow meters on the market. They offer the same level of quality and reliability as standard designs, but in a much smaller and lighter form factor.
Read more...Pulse valves for dust collection Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
In process manufacturing, especially hard mineral mining, dust particles are unavoidable. If this pervasive dust is not effectively removed, it can accumulate throughout mines, plants and other facilities, becoming hazardous to workers and equipment.
Read more...High-flow solenoid valve Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. It permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.
Read more...Emerson software optimises maintenance Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has announced the Plantweb Insight Valve Health Application, a powerful software tool that combines Fisher control valve expertise with advanced analytic algorithms. The new app makes it possible for users to visualise an entire connected fleet of valves, while prioritising actions based on the health index of each valve.
Read more...Digital valve controller with embedded edge computing Emerson Automation Solutions
IT in Manufacturing
Emerson has announced the Fisher FIELDVUE DVC7K digital valve controller, a new design improving upon 30 years of field-proven innovation. It features Advice at the Device technology, with embedded computing and analytics that convert raw data into actionable information locally, with Bluetooth capability within the device.