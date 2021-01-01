Editor's Choice
Women engineers contribute to a culture of safety and innovation

I&C July 2024 News

International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) recently marked its 11th anniversary, with the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This annual event celebrates the contributions of women engineers worldwide, highlighting their role in enhancing lives and livelihoods through their work.


Keletso Malatsi, associate project manager.

Keletso Malatsi, associate project manager

Malatsi holds a Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Industrial Engineering degree from the University of Johannesburg. Her journey began at Sea Harvest as a graduate industrial engineer, where she implemented continuous improvement initiatives and managed inventory.

In 2021, she joined ABB South Africa as an engineer in training, assisting project managers in planning and executing projects. In 2023, she stepped into her current role as an associate project manager, where she leads and manages project teams, coordinates resources, schedules and budgets, and ensures compliance with health, safety, and environmental policies.

In her position at ABB, Malatsi is responsible for the successful execution of projects by leading and managing teams, and ensuring timely production of all project documentation and reports. She works closely with cross-functional teams of engineers, project managers and other stakeholders, fostering a collaborative environment that is crucial for achieving project goals and maintaining efficiency.

“I am passionate about engineering, because it allows me to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions that have a tangible impact on the world. The field of industrial engineering, in particular, excites me as it combines technical expertise with strategic thinking to optimise processes and improve efficiency,” says Malatsi. She adds: “I find great satisfaction in seeing how my work can enhance productivity, reduce costs and contribute to overall operational success. In addition, the continuous learning and growth opportunities in engineering keep me motivated and engaged, as I am always eager to embrace new challenges and advancements in technology.”

Malatsi believes women can significantly contribute to the #EnhancedByEngineering theme by bringing diverse perspectives and innovative ideas to the field. “Their leadership, creativity and collaborative skills can drive advancements in technology and engineering solutions. By focusing on user-centred design, advocating for inclusive policies, and promoting sustainability, women enhance the engineering landscape, fostering a more diverse and innovative industry.”

She encourages girls aspiring to a career in engineering to believe in their abilities and pursue their passion with confidence. She emphasises the endless opportunities in engineering to innovate, solve problems, and make a meaningful impact on the world. She advises against being discouraged by challenges or stereotypes, urging girls to see them as opportunities for growth, and to seek out mentors and continuous learning opportunities. She underscores the value of their unique perspectives and the engineering world’s need for their talents and ideas.


Lufuno Maishe, hoisting project engineer.

Lufuno Maishe, hoisting project engineer

Maishe studied engineering at the University of Johannesburg. She began her career at Iritron as a student, then worked as a software engineer in training at Aveng. She later joined Winder Controls as a winder project engineer, which led her to her current position at ABB as a hoisting project engineer.

She works with mine hoists, designing, programming and commissioning winders. These are large versions of the elevators used in mining to transport people and machinery underground. “Engineering keeps you on your toes, allows you to solve problems, and also impacts your personal life. I love that I create solutions that improve people’s lives and ensure that mines are safe to work in,” says Maishe.

Maishe has noticed an increase in the employment of women at ABB, and believes more can be done to train women for management roles in engineering. She advocates for continued efforts to promote inclusion and diversity within the engineering field. She supports the #EnhancedByEngineering theme, seeing it as an opportunity for women to be recognised and encouraged to take up space in their careers, no matter the field. This recognition can inspire women to aim high and achieve their professional goals.

Maishe’s message to girls considering a career in engineering is that it is challenging but exciting, and anyone can succeed with determination and effort. Engineering is not rocket science, and she encourages girls to know their purpose and stay focused, even in a male-dominated field.

As we celebrate INWED 2024, the personal journeys of Keletso and Lufuno remind us of the remarkable contributions women engineers make every day. Their passion, innovation and dedication continue to enhance the engineering landscape, paving the way for future generations of women in the field.

ABB South Africa actively fosters an inclusive workplace culture that values and respects diverse perspectives. The company implements policies and initiatives to ensure equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of their background, gender or ethnicity. ABB supports diversity through training programmes, mentorship opportunities, and employee resource groups, creating a collaborative and innovative environment that enhances employee engagement and drives company success.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5105, [email protected], www.abb.com/za


Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Fax: +27 11 579 8441
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abb.com/za
ABB South Africa


