Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Revolutionising traditional DCS architecture

I&C July 2024 IT in Manufacturing

SUPCON has unveiled the world’s first Universal Control System (UCS) at its highly anticipated global product launch conference, marking a groundbreaking innovation in the automation sector. This revolutionises the concept of industrial control systems, pioneering a new era in automatic control technology. Nearly 300 industry experts, including representatives from leading industry enterprises, multinational organisations and academic associations, from nearly 20 countries and regions, gathered to witness this historical moment.

Return to the essence of control

SUPCON has revolutionised the 50-year-old traditional DCS technology architecture by overcoming the limitations of traditional, purpose-built hardware-based control systems with rigid, hierarchical layers and fixed computing power, introducing the next-generation Universal Control System (UCS) architecture, a software-defined, total digitalised and cloud-based control system. By breaking free from traditional physical controllers, I/O modules and cabinets, UCS presents a minimalist new form that integrates a control data centre, optical fibre network, and intelligent field. This innovative approach eliminates the need for numerous cabinets, ushering in a revolutionary transformation in control systems.

The world’s first universal control system

Centered around a control data centre, the Nyx system leverages NyxOS, a cloud-based real-time operating system tailored for industrial control. This results in a robust operating environment for control tasks that is real time, highly reliable and secure. The Nyx system is capable of executing cloud-based real-time applications, autonomously adjusting resource scale and capacity to match demand, and enabling elasticity and scalability. Its redundant and distributed architecture ensures the control system’s high availability and fault tolerance.


Nyx utilises an optic fibre network to transmit intelligent field data directly to the control data centre at 10 Gbp/s speed, with parallel redundancy. This innovative approach leads to a minimalist network architecture, significantly reducing copper cables and footprint.

Harnessing APL-based field connection technology, Nyx supports Zone 2 intrinsically safe explosion-proof field junction boxes and APL modules. It provides each instrument with an IP address, improves the communication performance by at least 100 times, and fully digitalises field transmission and execution, achieving data connectivity in smart plants.

SUPCON, steadfast in its commitment to co-construction, sharing and mutual benefit, is actively building an Ethernet-APL ecosystem. It offers a comprehensive range of APL products, including power switches, field switches, and intelligent instruments. Nyx’s minimalist architecture achieves remarkable cost savings, including a 90% reduction in footprint, 80% in copper cable, and 50% in project time.

Unleash infinite potential in industrial applications

The industrial application of Nyx promises immense value for the process industry. SUPCON’s pilot applications have revealed Nyx’s ability to integrate AI deeply, and leverage the GPU-powered control engine, offering functions like automated configuration generation and AI-PID. This enables data prediction and adaptive control, enhancing operational efficiency and ushering in a new AI era in the control field, thereby unleashing productivity.

In recent years, SUPCON has been actively exploring the integration and application of AI and other advanced technologies in the process industry. The introduction of Nyx not only signifies a significant leap for SUPCON in intelligent control, but also forges a ‘sword’ to catalyst industrial transformation. Amid rapid technological and industrial updates, SUPCON invites more ecosystem partners to join in this groundbreaking revolution. Together, they can lead the industry towards a smarter, more efficient and greener future.

An introductory video can be viewed at https://we.tl/t-mSbMyqWZ3K

For more information contact [email protected]




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Pioneering sustainable aviation
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Sustainable aviation company, Dovetail Electric Aviation, has selected the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software to design zero-emission battery and hydrogen-electric propulsion systems for commercial aircraft.

Read more...
Advanced industrial software solutions
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Finding better ways to manage energy and manufacturing resources is a key concern for businesses in Africa right now. However, achieving this can be a complex challenge.

Read more...
Risks facing the engineering sector
IT in Manufacturing
The engineering, construction, and real estate sector is facing significant challenges in the year ahead, with natural catastrophes, fire and explosion risks emerging as the primary concerns, according to the Allianz Risk Barometer.

Read more...
African data centres: if you build it, they will come
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Africa’s data centre market is growing at an unprecedented rate, driven by a soaring demand for digital services, artificial intelligence, crypto currencies and cloud computing. This is good news indeed, as Africa’s burgeoning digital landscape also presents significant opportunities for investors, technology companies and local businesses.

Read more...
When cyber attackers are using AI, your defence needs to do the same
IT in Manufacturing
Cyberthreats have become increasingly sophisticated, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and attacks can now be executed rapidly and scaled beyond anything a human is capable of. Add in machine learning (ML), and attacks can now adapt and evolve in real time, becoming more sophisticated and stealthier. Traditional security measures are simply no longer effective; we need to counter the offensive AI with the use of defensive AI.

Read more...
Closed-loop production chain for metal additive manufacturing
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
AMAZEMET has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to help build its etal additive manufacturing materials and supporting post-processing equipment.

Read more...
Edge computing: Introducing AI into the factory
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
As AI evolves, it is evident that the most powerful models will be cloud-based, and hosted in data centres that are beyond the control of the average business. The practical application of AI in manufacturing control and automation will only be possible if some of the computing workloads can be brought onto the plant, inside the firewall and inside the plant network.

Read more...
The magnificent seven of industrial software development
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
There’s fast paced, and there’s supersonic, and the latter certainly applies to the evolution of software or, more specifically, industrial software. The last year has seen the industrial software step to the fore to take over the mundane, repetitive and sometime dangerous, allowing us to focus once again on what makes us uniquely human.

Read more...
Transforming the electromechanical landscape
ACTOM Electrical Machines IT in Manufacturing
The electromechanical industry is fundamentally being transformed by Industry 4.0, which is ushering in an era of more efficient and innovative practices. Increasingly, companies are integrating automation and AI to optimise manufacturing processes, enhance productivity, and deliver better solutions to clients.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved