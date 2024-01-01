Mammoet assembles world’s biggest land-based crane
I&C July 2024
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, has started assembling the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000, at its Westdorpe facility in the Netherlands. This monumental project marks a new era in heavy lifting technology, offering unprecedented lifting capacity and reach, and opening up new construction methodologies for large projects.
The SK6000 ring crane is testament to Mammoet’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The crane will offer full electric operation. This means it enables the transition to cleaner power sources, while driving down the carbon impact of energy projects themselves.
The SK6000 has a maximum capacity of 6000 tons, and is capable of lifting components up to 3000 tons to a height of 220 metres. Its sheer lifting power allows Mammoet customers to build more efficiently in larger pieces, shrinking the logistics, integration and mobilisation phases of projects.
The crane provides a huge leap forward for projects in emerging energy sectors, supporting the continued constructability of next-generation wind turbine and foundation components needed to achieve higher yields from offshore wind farms. It also unlocks new modular construction options for nuclear facilities, with increased cost-effectiveness and safety. In the oil and gas sector, the SK6000 helps build and expansion projects to benefit from economies of scale on a level never before seen. It builds on the design philosophy of Mammoet’s SK190 and SK350 series, which are proven in the market.
Following mobilisation of all parts, initial works include assembly of the crane’s base frame, power packs and control room. Mammoet’s auxiliary cranes are supporting the build, including two 250-ton crawler cranes and a 140-ton Gottwald mobile harbour crane.
Project Manager, Koen Brouwers said: “This is a thrilling new chapter for Mammoet, and also modular construction in heavy industry, as we watch the SK6000 taking shape. It will offer a hook height, outreach, and lifting capacity far in excess of any crane on the market. We are excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers, helping them to achieve their project goals with greater efficiency and more sustainability.”
For more information contact David Shaw, Mammoet Global, +31 622 63 5062, [email protected], www.mammoet.com
Further reading:
First Tornado vertical lift module in SA
Motion Control & Drives
The first South African Gonvarri Tornado 9th-generation vertical lifting module was designed and installed for ACDC Dynamics, a market leader in the supply of electrical components for automation, commercial, industrial and mining sectors. It was designed to improve the efficiency of ACDC’s warehouse. It is an ultra-fast, virtually noiseless computer-controlled storage and transfer lift.
Read more...
Tapered roller bearings keep mining dump trucks rolling
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF designs, develops and manufactures a range of premium quality products to meet the demands of the mining sector, which is notorious for punishing conditions that test machines, equipment, and components to their very limit.
Read more...
First battery-electric trolley truck system for underground mining
ABB South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Boliden, Epiroc and ABB have passed a new technology milestone by successfully deploying the first fully battery-electric trolley truck system on an 800-metre underground mine test track in Sweden. This means the mining industry is a step closer to realising the all-electric mine of the future, with sustainable, productive operations, and improved working conditions.
Read more...
New lubrication-free rod ends
igus
Motion Control & Drives
The constant need for relubrication of metallic bearing points on rod ends in industrial applications is a time-consuming and expensive exercise and poses a real contamination risk. As a result, igus has developed maintenance-free polymer-hybrid spherical bearings which are a safer and more cost-effective alternative.
Read more...
Prime gearbox solutions for pump applications
Bearings International
Motion Control & Drives
I-MAK is a premium global brand in the stable of bearings and power transmission specialist, Bearings International. With more than a million references and hundreds of different product lines, the company’s unique power transmission solutions cater to a large range of applications in virtually all industrial segments.
Read more...
Millions of tons of grease and oil in our waterways
igus
Motion Control & Drives
Shocking statistics reveal that approximately 50% of lubricants used on industrial machines and equipment eventually makes their way into the environment, where just one litre of used oil has the capacity to poison about a million litres of water.
Read more...
High performance in a small, new package
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG, which celebrates 50 years of business this year, has recently released the new Danfoss iC2-Micro Drive into the African market. This advanced system delivers superior motor control and mechanical brake performance, is more intelligent and powerful than its predecessor, and is easier to use, install and commission.
Read more...
Future-proofing SMEs with cobots
Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Many countries around the world are likely to experience skill shortages over the coming decade, especially technical specialists. At the same time, product lifecycles are becoming shorter. Collaborative robots are easy to set up, and offer a quick and cost-effective solution.
Read more...
Flexible transport solutions for materials handling
Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Omron has added a Selectable Autonomy functionality to the core software for its line of autonomous mobile robots
Read more...
Sun carries the load
Motion Control & Drives
When valuable lives are hoisted in the air, reliable load holding technology is at its utmost importance. That’s why you can count on Sun’s excellent load holding cartridge valves.
Read more...