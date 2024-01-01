Mammoet assembles world’s biggest land-based crane

I&C July 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, has started assembling the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000, at its Westdorpe facility in the Netherlands. This monumental project marks a new era in heavy lifting technology, offering unprecedented lifting capacity and reach, and opening up new construction methodologies for large projects.

The SK6000 ring crane is testament to Mammoet’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The crane will offer full electric operation. This means it enables the transition to cleaner power sources, while driving down the carbon impact of energy projects themselves.

The SK6000 has a maximum capacity of 6000 tons, and is capable of lifting components up to 3000 tons to a height of 220 metres. Its sheer lifting power allows Mammoet customers to build more efficiently in larger pieces, shrinking the logistics, integration and mobilisation phases of projects.

The crane provides a huge leap forward for projects in emerging energy sectors, supporting the continued constructability of next-generation wind turbine and foundation components needed to achieve higher yields from offshore wind farms. It also unlocks new modular construction options for nuclear facilities, with increased cost-effectiveness and safety. In the oil and gas sector, the SK6000 helps build and expansion projects to benefit from economies of scale on a level never before seen. It builds on the design philosophy of Mammoet’s SK190 and SK350 series, which are proven in the market.

Following mobilisation of all parts, initial works include assembly of the crane’s base frame, power packs and control room. Mammoet’s auxiliary cranes are supporting the build, including two 250-ton crawler cranes and a 140-ton Gottwald mobile harbour crane.

Project Manager, Koen Brouwers said: “This is a thrilling new chapter for Mammoet, and also modular construction in heavy industry, as we watch the SK6000 taking shape. It will offer a hook height, outreach, and lifting capacity far in excess of any crane on the market. We are excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers, helping them to achieve their project goals with greater efficiency and more sustainability.”

