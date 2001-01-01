Empowering education and learning through innovation

Festo understands that education is the cornerstone of progress in a world propelled by innovation and driven by the passion for learning. Recognising the pivotal role of learning institutions in shaping tomorrow’s leaders, Festo Didactic has launched the groundbreaking Fluid Power Blue Moon Special to revolutionise learning experiences in higher educational institutions, training centres, and Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges. Once in a blue moon, they say, the universe aligns in a rare spectacle, and so it is with their exclusive Fluid Power Blue Moon products.

This initiative has assisted a training centre based in Durban in reestablishing its facility following an accident. This training centre was born out of the country’s shortage of skilled artisans, which prompted major industries in the area to set up a training facility to upskill the local community so that the labour requirements for these major industries and others could be partially met. As a result, the training centre was set up in January 2001, with the assistance of the Department of Labour, which funded the training.

Since its inception, the centre has relied on fluid power training equipment from Festo. However, during the civil riots of July 2021, a devastating fire destroyed the entire training facility. Located on the same property as a large furniture retailer, the centre became a prime target during the extensive looting that occurred during that tragic week. The fire left the building completely destroyed, rendering it unsuitable for occupancy, and most of the training equipment was either stolen or destroyed.

The centre’s recovery and rebuilding efforts have been significantly supported by the Fluid Power Blue Moon products. This strategic focus campaign began in January 2024 and has been a key driver in the consultation between Festo and the skills development centre. The ongoing consultation between the two parties commenced in April 2024, marking a significant milestone in the centre’s journey of recovery and progress.

Due to the successful implementation of the Fluid Power strategic product focus, the centre has been able to acquire new training equipment. This includes the Basic Level, TP 501, which is ideal for basic training in hydraulic control technology, and imparts knowledge of the basic physical principles of hydraulics, and also the function and use of hydraulic components. The centre has also added the Pneumatics, Basic level TP (101) equipment set to its collection of equipment, which provides students with the basics for training in pneumatic control technology. These new additions will significantly enhance the centre’s training capabilities and the quality of education it offers to the community.

Thanks to Festo’s focused product push, the institution will now have a complete pneumatics and hydraulics solution that is globally competitive and in line with the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) accreditation body, which will set the standards for its programme offerings.

