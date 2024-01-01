SEW-EURODRIVE closes the loop with complete panel solutions

In addition to its quality range of geared motors and related solutions, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa is ‘closing the loop’ of its products by offering customers electrical control panels as part of the package.
According to business development electronics manager, Willem Strydom, there has been a strong trend in recent years where companies want to deal directly with original equipment suppliers (OEMs). This preference is moving toward a single source of supply to reduce cost and risk, and to simplify the supply chain.
“In industries ranging from mining to agriculture, the market has made it clear that a middleman is no longer affordable in the procurement process,” says Strydom. “Companies want to deal with one supplier, preferably a specialised OEM with a depth of expertise that can stand behind its solutions with the necessary support.”
Responding to these customer needs, SEW-EURODRIVE has been pursuing a strategy of complementing its existing range by steadily adding more value – or closing the loop. Control panels are another vital aspect of most contracts in which the company is involved, so it has actively moved into this space to make it easier for customers.
“There are relatively few OEMs in our field in this region, which gives us the ability to broaden our offering, while giving customers high-quality solutions and peace of mind,” he says. “With one of the largest sales forces in the country, and representation across Africa, SEW-EURODRIVE delivers outstanding service levels to support our depth of mechanical and electronic capability.”
The company’s in-house engineering team designs control panels for specific applications where its drive technology is being applied, and even provides the programming required. The local assembly of these units also aligns with the efforts of many industries to support the local economy and secure their supply chains against possible disruption.
“Our customers are looking for the same high quality of ancillary equipment they receive with all our other products and solutions,” says Strydom. “With our established reputation in the market, customers trust that we will deliver what they need.”
The quality design and manufacture of the panels and enclosures can be suited to any customer requirement, including floor mounts or wall mounts, with IP ratings up to IP65, or whatever the application demands. The panels can also be supplied for containerised solutions such as e-houses, which are increasingly popular around Africa on remote mining sites, and in other industrial applications.
“While our focus in the past has been on our specialised componentry and solutions, our customers have requested our broader involvement in their projects, leading to us entering this important space,” he concludes. “This has further cemented our relationships with our customers.”
