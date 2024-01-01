Editor's Choice
Schneider Electric launches e-mobility solution in Africa

June 2024 Electrical Power & Protection


Karim Yasser, home and distribution business unit leader for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric has launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging solution in Africa, as several countries on the continent are eyeing a transition away from fossil fuel-powered cars. EVLink is part of Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure eMobility offering, which is an overarching architecture that sees the integration of EV charging solutions with building energy distribution and management systems. EVLink is an end-to-end connected solution that is easy to install, maintains building power reliability, and provides a convenient experience for EV drivers.

Karim Yasser, home and distribution business unit leader for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, explains that the launch of the EVLink solution was prompted by the accelerated adoption of EVs in various African countries, particularly South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and Egypt. “These countries are currently at the forefront of EV adoption in Africa, having implemented various governmental policies and laws aimed at pushing the switch from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric-powered vehicles,” he says.

Addressing pain points

Grace Olorunsola, eMobility offer manager for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, notes that EVLink has been launched in the region to address one of the major pain points for EV owners, which is the lack of supporting infrastructure. “The solution addresses the requirements of both private owners and fleet owners or corporates that are taking advantage of the benefits of switching to electric-powered cars.”

EVLink Home caters for individual EV owners who are looking for a smart charging solution that can be installed at their residential premises. These chargers are designed for slow charging, with an alternating current (AC) range of up to 11 kW. Typically, a full charge can be completed overnight (six to eight hours) and the charger is available in two variants – traditional and smart. The smart version can be monitored and controlled with a smartphone.

EV Link Pro AC is designed for commercial use and can be installed at sites such as office buildings, public parking facilities and shopping malls. This is a faster charging solution with higher capacity (AC range of up to 22 kW) to ensure that a full charge can be completed in three to four hours. With an RFID card, building or facilities managers can authenticate and provide or deny access to users, while tracking their energy consumption.

Flexible and customisable

“The EV Link Pro AC solution is designed to be flexible, depending on the desired application and can be adapted to the design of a particular parking area or charging slot. It is scalable, modular and customisable, providing advanced connectivity and interoperability,” says Yasser.

He notes that Schneider Electric will also launch the EV Link Pro DC solution later this year, which is a fast charger with a direct current (DC) range of up to 180 kW. This offering will be suitable for use in transit, such as at charging stations, and will be able to provide a full charge in a short time (30 minutes to an hour). The EV Link Pro DC is also suited to electric mass transit buses that require higher power demand for charging.

Schneider Electric’s EV Link solution runs off its EcoStruxure EV Charging Expert, which is an effective load management system that prioritises building load per time to prevent tripping or blackout, especially during peak energy demand. This software platform enables the dynamic distribution of available power among charging stations, peak/off-peak hours EV charging management, and monitoring and control of EV charging stations based on an open protocol. With this solution, the energy allocated is fully optimised, resulting in a low and optimised LV panel upgrade cost.

“As a global leader in energy management, we offer comprehensive e-mobility solutions that go beyond simply providing EV charging infrastructure. We connect the entire electric mobility ecosystem to create a seamless and convenient charging experience for homes, buildings, and fleets. Beyond the chargers, our solution includes energy sourcing that use microgrid solutions, software, and electrical protection with smart low voltage and medium voltage. Our goal is to minimise downtime and prioritise the use of renewable energy, to move towards a net-zero future. We are here to support you on your transition to eMobility,” says Yasser.


