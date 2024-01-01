Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

The cleanest energy is that which we’re not wasting or not using

June 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

As South Africa continues to face a shortage of energy production, there is one persistent element of the energy mix to be considered: energy waste. Addressing delegates at this year’s Enlit 2024 event held at the CTICC in Cape Town, Vladimir Milovanovic, vice president of Power Systems, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric noted that the cleanest energy is that which we are not wasting, or ideally not using, due to increased efficiency of our grid management systems.

In his talk on ‘Grids of the Future’, Milovanovic pointed out that if the country continues to waste energy, it will negate the strides made in reaching both its sustainability and energy availability goals. “Energy efficiency using less, spending less, and emitting less need to be key points of focus,” he noted.

“To ensure that we face these disruptions effectively, we must address aging infrastructure and upskill and support the workforce maintaining it. This is particularly important if one considers that most of the country’s population is not privileged enough to install alternative energy resources such as rooftop solar panels and will continue to rely on the grid. Enabling Distribution System Operators (DSOs) like municipalities to minimise technical losses, while enabling them to identify and reduce non-technical losses, will go a long way towards ensuring that they are able to continue to deliver services to the customers, while ensuring their revenue streams remain healthy and intact,” said Milovanovic.

Speaking on the rise of the country’s prosumer market, he noted that with the passing of the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill, DSOs will have to effectively accommodate prosumers who are both supplying and consuming energy.


Vladimir Milovanovic, vice president of Power Systems, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

“The passing of the bill is a significant development for South Africa. Already, loadshedding has compelled South Africans to become prosumers much sooner than expected. It is important that DSOs take this into account and enable consumers with surplus energy to sell it back the network.

“Furthermore, DSOs must have the capability to efficiently integrate this surplus energy, which forms part of distributed energy resources (DERs). Similarly, to consumers this means DSOs must implement equipment such as smart meters, connected devices, and remote terminal units (RTUs) in substations. This infrastructure, together with smart grid digital management systems, will provide DSOs with the flexibility to integrate the DERs and service their customers,” he explained.

“We must remember that despite the rise of prosumers, the country still depends on DSOs and their distribution infrastructure. DSOs need to remain in a position to maintain and expand their infrastructure to cater to a changing energy landscape,” he concluded.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
The magnificent seven of industrial software development
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
There’s fast paced, and there’s supersonic, and the latter certainly applies to the evolution of software or, more specifically, industrial software. The last year has seen the industrial software step to the fore to take over the mundane, repetitive and sometime dangerous, allowing us to focus once again on what makes us uniquely human.

Read more...
Powering South Africa’s future the smart way
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
The adoption of IIoT and AI technologies is driving a profound transformation in South Africa’s electromechanical equipment sector. This transformation is giving rise to smart grids and the optimisation of energy generation, distribution and consumption. Key to this digital transformation is the demand for intelligent equipment capable of remote monitoring and control, ushering in unprecedented efficiency and resilience.

Read more...
Battery energy storage system for microgrids
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its latest battery energy storage system (BESS), designed and engineered to be a part of a flexible and scalable architecture.

Read more...
A paper trail of successful energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.

Read more...
Harnessing the potential of green hydrogen
Electrical Power & Protection
A new Danfoss Impact paper reveals that with hydrogen production set to account for more than half of today’s electricity demand by 2050, energy efficiency in its production is paramount.

Read more...
Innovative transformer design for data centre
Electrical Power & Protection
The upgrade of a data centre in Nigeria has called for a custom-engineered dry-type transformer solution that can deal with, among other challenges, a high level of voltage fluctuations.

Read more...
Schneider Electric launches e-mobility solution in Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its electric vehicle charging solution in Africa, as several countries on the continent are eyeing a transition away from fossil fuel-powered cars.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved