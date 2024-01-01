The cleanest energy is that which we’re not wasting or not using

As South Africa continues to face a shortage of energy production, there is one persistent element of the energy mix to be considered: energy waste. Addressing delegates at this year’s Enlit 2024 event held at the CTICC in Cape Town, Vladimir Milovanovic, vice president of Power Systems, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric noted that the cleanest energy is that which we are not wasting, or ideally not using, due to increased efficiency of our grid management systems.
In his talk on ‘Grids of the Future’, Milovanovic pointed out that if the country continues to waste energy, it will negate the strides made in reaching both its sustainability and energy availability goals. “Energy efficiency using less, spending less, and emitting less need to be key points of focus,” he noted.
“To ensure that we face these disruptions effectively, we must address aging infrastructure and upskill and support the workforce maintaining it. This is particularly important if one considers that most of the country’s population is not privileged enough to install alternative energy resources such as rooftop solar panels and will continue to rely on the grid. Enabling Distribution System Operators (DSOs) like municipalities to minimise technical losses, while enabling them to identify and reduce non-technical losses, will go a long way towards ensuring that they are able to continue to deliver services to the customers, while ensuring their revenue streams remain healthy and intact,” said Milovanovic.
Speaking on the rise of the country’s prosumer market, he noted that with the passing of the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill, DSOs will have to effectively accommodate prosumers who are both supplying and consuming energy.
Vladimir Milovanovic, vice president of Power Systems, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.
“The passing of the bill is a significant development for South Africa. Already, loadshedding has compelled South Africans to become prosumers much sooner than expected. It is important that DSOs take this into account and enable consumers with surplus energy to sell it back the network.
“Furthermore, DSOs must have the capability to efficiently integrate this surplus energy, which forms part of distributed energy resources (DERs). Similarly, to consumers this means DSOs must implement equipment such as smart meters, connected devices, and remote terminal units (RTUs) in substations. This infrastructure, together with smart grid digital management systems, will provide DSOs with the flexibility to integrate the DERs and service their customers,” he explained.
“We must remember that despite the rise of prosumers, the country still depends on DSOs and their distribution infrastructure. DSOs need to remain in a position to maintain and expand their infrastructure to cater to a changing energy landscape,” he concluded.
Bringing brownfield plants back to life Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.
Read more...Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...The magnificent seven of industrial software development Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
There’s fast paced, and there’s supersonic, and the latter certainly applies to the evolution of software or, more specifically, industrial software. The last year has seen the industrial software step to the fore to take over the mundane, repetitive and sometime dangerous, allowing us to focus once again on what makes us uniquely human.
Read more...Powering South Africa’s future the smart way ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
The adoption of IIoT and AI technologies is driving a profound transformation in South Africa’s electromechanical equipment sector. This transformation is giving rise to smart grids and the optimisation of energy generation, distribution and consumption. Key to this digital transformation is the demand for intelligent equipment capable of remote monitoring and control, ushering in unprecedented efficiency and resilience.
Read more...A paper trail of successful energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.
Read more...Harnessing the potential of green hydrogen
Electrical Power & Protection
A new Danfoss Impact paper reveals that with hydrogen production set to account for more than half of today’s electricity demand by 2050, energy efficiency in its production is paramount.