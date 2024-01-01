Multifunctional displays from ifm

May 2024 Industrial Computer Hardware

A measured value high up in the cloud increases the global visibility of information, but not always the local visibility. For this purpose, ifm’s new multifunction display with a universal measurement input is the right choice in almost all applications. It can detect and convert analogue standard signals, pulses, frequencies and temperature sensors, and display the measured value in the required unit directly on site.

The TFT display offers various possibilities and colours to visualise the measured value. The unit of measurement, the signal name and the location tag clearly explain the meaning of the displayed value.

The different font and background colours of the definable alarms help to evaluate the measured value. Individual alarms can be transferred to higher-level systems via the two-relay output, or simple controls can be brought into play. Features include:

• Universal measurement input for various types of signals (current, voltage, frequency, pulses, PT100/PT1000 and thermocouples).

• Colour TFT display with extensive digital labelling.

• Intuitive menu structure with help texts for easy parameter setting.

• Eight adjustable alarms and two relay outputs.

• Low installation depth with standard panel cutout.

