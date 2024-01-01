Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Computer Hardware



Print this page printer friendly version

Multifunctional displays from ifm

May 2024 Industrial Computer Hardware

A measured value high up in the cloud increases the global visibility of information, but not always the local visibility. For this purpose, ifm’s new multifunction display with a universal measurement input is the right choice in almost all applications. It can detect and convert analogue standard signals, pulses, frequencies and temperature sensors, and display the measured value in the required unit directly on site.

The TFT display offers various possibilities and colours to visualise the measured value. The unit of measurement, the signal name and the location tag clearly explain the meaning of the displayed value.

The different font and background colours of the definable alarms help to evaluate the measured value. Individual alarms can be transferred to higher-level systems via the two-relay output, or simple controls can be brought into play. Features include:

• Universal measurement input for various types of signals (current, voltage, frequency, pulses, PT100/PT1000 and thermocouples).

• Colour TFT display with extensive digital labelling.

• Intuitive menu structure with help texts for easy parameter setting.

• Eight adjustable alarms and two relay outputs.

• Low installation depth with standard panel cutout.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Seamless automation system upgrade
ABB South Africa Industrial Computer Hardware
ABB has launched the ABB Ability Symphony Plus SDe Series, a portfolio of hardware products that help modernise existing process control system installations with minimal risk and disruption to plant operations

Read more...
New-generation EtherCAT terminals
Beckhoff Automation Industrial Computer Hardware
With a new generation of EtherCAT analogue terminals in a compact high-density housing, Beckhoff is significantly enhancing the performance of the previous IP20 I/Os in this area.

Read more...
HMI with maximum performance in the smallest of spaces
ifm - South Africa SCADA/HMI
Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction.

Read more...
Smart alternative for float switches
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
With the LI level sensor, you can reliably detect leakages and point levels on a permanent basis. The capacitive measuring system has no moving parts. Malfunction or maintenance issues due to deposits on the mechanical parts are therefore eliminated.

Read more...
ifm South Africa celebrates new warehouse
ifm - South Africa News
ifm South Africa recently celebrated the launch of its new warehouse.

Read more...
Smart alternative for float switches
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
With the LI level sensor, you can reliably detect leakages and point levels on a permanent basis. The capacitive measuring system has no moving parts. Malfunction or maintenance issues due to deposits on the mechanical parts are therefore eliminated.

Read more...
Versatile cylinder monitoring
ifm - South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
This IO-Link cylinder sensor from ifm, with two configurable hardware outputs, will upgrade your machine in no time.

Read more...
Always keeping an eye on the measured values
ifm - South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Despite growing digitalisation, there are still many situations where analogue measured values such as the level in a tank or the temperature of a climatised room must be directly readable in the control cabinet or at the control desk. The current loop display is designed for precisely this purpose.

Read more...
Powerful and versatile IIoT controller
ifm - South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The IIoT controller from ifm is a powerful, communicative and flexible PLC solution in machine and plant digitalisation.

Read more...
Powerful and versatile IIoT controller
ifm - South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The IIoT controller from ifm is a powerful, communicative and flexible PLC solution in machine and plant digitalisation.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved