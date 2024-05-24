Editor's Choice
BMG’s machine tools on show at Machine Tools Africa

April 2024 News

BMG will be participating at the Machine Tools Africa exhibition, to be held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec, from 21 to 24 May 2024. BMG’s stand will showcase the company’s comprehensive range of quality branded tools and equipment, which has been carefully selected by specialists, to meet the exact requirements of customers in diverse sectors.

“This specialised machine tools exhibition embraces innovation in engineering and manufacturing, and is the perfect forum for the collaboration of industry stakeholders, suppliers and manufacturing companies,” says Stephen Allport from BMG Strategic Support. “As key players in the tools and equipment sector, the BMG team is proud to showcase our broad product offering that is geared to making tasks in every industry safer and more efficient.”

BMG will be demonstrating the Mitutoyo LH-600FG digital 2D high accuracy linear height gauge, with a best in-class accuracy of ±1,1µm over 600 mm. This machine’s easy operation through touchscreen navigation, makes it suitable for beginners.

BMG will also be launching the new upgraded Mitutoyo QuantuMike micrometer in 0-25, 25-50, 50-75 and 75-100 mm, with 0-25 and 25-50 mm at an accuracy of ±1.0 µm. These two micrometers are classified as Class 1 in terms of the recently revised ISO 3611:2024 specification. All QuantuMike devices are capable of data capture to a PC through SPC cables or Bluetooth, which is currently in final development.

The patented digital 3D taster from Haff & Schneider will also be introduced at the show. This technology makes three-dimensional setting of the zero point on CNC machines easy and more accurate, without having to add costly point references.

New metal marking tools that make pipe and structural steel marking easier have recently been launched by CurvOmark. The new PipePro magnetic range, which enables pipe workers to have a hands-free approach to layout work, includes standard and jumbo centering heads with an adjustable bubble protractor, and a spirit level adjustable protractor dial with magnetic base The pipe flange alignment with a bubble vial saves valuable fit-up time, providing up to 50% greater efficiency.

BMG’s Tools & Equipment division’s range includes machine tools with cutting accessories, welding, marking tool accessories, abrasives, cutting and re-working tools, and also precision measuring, marking and testing equipment.

The company’s team of specialists supports these products with a technical support service from the company’s extensive branch network throughout southern Africa.

For more information contact Stephen Allport, BMG, +27 11 620 1708, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net


Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: [email protected]
www: www.bmgworld.net
