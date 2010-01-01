The commercialisation of battery energy storage systems

This article evaluates the readiness of the BESS market to meet increasing demands in terms of battery costs, policy incentives, and the concentration of market players.
Lower lithium battery costs: A gateway to BESS commercialisation
The energy storage market has grown because of the lower costs of lithium-ion batteries. Costs reduced by 90% from 2010 to 2020, making entry easier for BESS, and growing the market.
Legislative measures spurring BESS expansion: A global endeavour
The major power-producing nations and regions such as the US, UK, EU, Japan and China have adopted legislation in recent years to promote energy storage systems. Policy encouragement and tax relief have bolstered this in an effort to boost domestic application. For instance, in 2022 the US passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), investing
$370 billion in renewable energy and climate change initiatives. Energy storage equipment stands to gain an investment offset of over 30%, thanks to this Act. In 2021, China set a goal of 30 GW of storage by 2025 to expand its energy storage industry.
The BESS market: A melting pot of players
Although there is no predominant market leader in the BESS landscape, a few early entrants have gained some market hold. The market continues to attract new players. Notably, the top seven battery storage suppliers have lost market share, from 61% to 33% this year, as indicated by a 2022 report, ‘Battery Energy Storage − Value Chain Integration is Key’. This shows that BESS is heading toward commercialisation, with more market players.
Transition from early adopters to early majority: The role of IT/OT integration
The trend towards cleaner energy sources is irreversible, creating new and quick growth prospects for the BESS market. Both industry experts in battery cabinet manufacturing and startups investing in BESS are pushing beyond basic requirements. They are now focusing on providing faster construction, longer-term operations, and safer network system designs. Therefore AI, big data and network security must be further introduced. Success in the BESS market will require strengthening IT and OT integration technology, and creating better energy storage solutions.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...Step into the visual factory Turck Banner Southern Africa
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.
Read more...No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.
Read more...Monitoring the voltage drop in cables Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.
Read more...Mesh networks: a multidirectional electrical superhighway Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Today, many power industry stakeholders are faced with mounting requirements for improved grid reliability, resilience and distribution efficiency. It’s a challenge which requires power service providers to rethink their infrastructure. Enter mesh networks, which can overcome the limitations of traditional star networks.
Read more...Versatile flexible copper busbar
Electrical Power & Protection
Referro Systems specialises in the supply and support of industrial electrical, automation and global software and hardware brands, and is now able to offer the Cubic range of Cu-Flex flexible copper busbars.
Read more...Acquiring locally-manufactured transformers ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
Speed and efficiency are of the essence in the fast-evolving power generation and distribution space; but a significant challenge is the prolonged lead times associated with acquiring transformers – key components in any electrical infrastructure.
Read more...Seaward testers power PV specialists Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
One of Asia’s leading clean energy specialists, Solarvest, uses the latest electrical safety test equipment to ensure the solar photovoltaic (PV) installations it services and maintains operate at peak performance levels.