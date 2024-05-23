Enlit Africa reimagines energy security in Africa
April 2024
News
The prestigious Enlit Africa 2024 exhibition has the goal of addressing the very real energy security concerns felt by companies across Africa. It runs from 21 to 23 May 2024 at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. The focus is on the need for energy security to bolster the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.
It provides an opportunity to find intelligent routes to energy security through self-generation solutions, and also covers relevant topics and concerns relating to regulations, funding, policy, and the energy transition.
Event director, Chanelle Hingston says: “The event is an opportunity for C&I; companies to engage with multiple vendors in a single location and gain access to insights, advice and guidance that can help them achieve their goals. With more than 250 exhibitors representing local and multinational interests, the free access to the open floor is the perfect opportunity for companies to find intuitive and relevant solutions to their energy security needs.”
The sponsor and exhibitor list is impressive, and includes leaders in the manufacturing and support services sector. Some of the names are Conlog, Lucy Electric, Siemens, Oracle, Power Africa, Laids, EWSeta, Megger, Aberdare Cables, G3-Alliance, Actom, Triveni Turbine, Enertech International, and GE Vernova. The event provides an opportunity for utility companies, municipalities, IPPs, developers and financiers to meet, collaborate and change the power security trajectory for the continent. In 2024, the conversation has been expanded to include water stewardship and security.
Notable sessions include:
• Commercial and industrial self-generation.
• Energy efficiency.
• Decentralising energy systems.
• Understanding and negotiating PPAs.
• The role of solar as part of the energy mix.
• The game-changing potential of battery energy storage systems.
• Localisation in South Africa.
• C&I; solar and water projects such as containerised solar refrigeration options.
• Adapting to climate change.
“Enlit Africa aims to provide companies with clarity and access to solutions they can use to reimagine their energy security portfolio,” concludes Hingston.
If you would like to join Enlit Africa 2024, register at www.tinyurl.com/55bsthjn or visit www.enlit-africa.com
Further reading:
Celebrating three decades of innovation in Africa's premier industrial software conference
News
With a rich 29-year history, the X-Change User Conference stands as Africa's largest and most prestigious annual gathering dedicated to industrial software and related technology. Hosted by Industry Software Solutions & Support (IS3
), this year, X-Change 2024 promises to be even more impactful as it celebrates three decades of innovation and collaboration.
Read more...
Schneider Electric announces 2023 Global Alliance Partner Programme award winners
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric has announced the winners of the 2023 Global Alliance Excellence Awards. Throughout 2023, Schneider Electric’s Alliance Partners supported customers in the digitalisation of industrial automation, delivering value with innovative initiatives, solutions and services.
Read more...
Custom containerised lubrication dispensing system
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa recently supplied and installed a customised environmentally friendly and dust-proof lubrication dispensing system for a leading earth-moving equipment supplier.
Read more...
Siemens to acquire industrial drive technology business of ebm-papst
Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire the industrial drive technology business of ebm-papst. The business includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems in the protective extra-low voltage range and innovative motion control systems.
Read more...
Bearings International fosters a segment strategy
Bearings International
News
Bearings International has a segment approach to the market, which places an intentional focus on key industries in South and sub-Saharan Africa in a bid to optimise operations, enhance uptime, and drive business sustainability and increased profitability outcomes for customers.
Read more...
Local robotics team’s journey to the world stage
News
In the heart of Cape Town, a group of young visionaries aged 12 to 17 is making waves in the world of robotics. Known as Texpand, this team from Pinelands has not only dominated the First Tech Challenge (FTC) in South Africa, but has also earned international acclaim for its innovative approach to engineering and problem solving.
Read more...
RS Group expands by 10 000 products
RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa has announced its Better World Claims Based Framework, enabling customers to select verified sustainable product alternatives. This provides suppliers with a standardised framework to accelerate the development and manufacture of more sustainable and responsible products.
Read more...
IRP 2023 could reset SA’s social and economic problems
News
ACTOM recently held a webinar on the ‘Draft IRP2023 Impact on the Manufacturing Sector’. South Africa’s Draft Integrated Resource Plan 2023 is a key document that outlines a comprehensive strategy for addressing the country’s energy security challenges, while also setting out its transition to a diversified energy mix, including renewables.
Read more...
Young scientists to showcase innovative research
News
Innovative South African research which includes a cost-effective triage test for real-time detection of TB and a nature-based technology that brings about environmental remediation, will be showcased at this year’s International Festival of Engineering, Science and Technology in Tunisia.
Read more...
Moog takes a leadership position in lunar exploration
News
NASA is planning for a sustained human presence on the Moon, and resources such as water could eventually be harnessed from the lunar surface instead of being transported from Earth, and it has turned to industry to find ways to excavate and transport that icy regolith.
Read more...