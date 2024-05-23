Enlit Africa reimagines energy security in Africa

April 2024 News

The prestigious Enlit Africa 2024 exhibition has the goal of addressing the very real energy security concerns felt by companies across Africa. It runs from 21 to 23 May 2024 at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. The focus is on the need for energy security to bolster the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

It provides an opportunity to find intelligent routes to energy security through self-generation solutions, and also covers relevant topics and concerns relating to regulations, funding, policy, and the energy transition.

Event director, Chanelle Hingston says: “The event is an opportunity for C&I; companies to engage with multiple vendors in a single location and gain access to insights, advice and guidance that can help them achieve their goals. With more than 250 exhibitors representing local and multinational interests, the free access to the open floor is the perfect opportunity for companies to find intuitive and relevant solutions to their energy security needs.”

The sponsor and exhibitor list is impressive, and includes leaders in the manufacturing and support services sector. Some of the names are Conlog, Lucy Electric, Siemens, Oracle, Power Africa, Laids, EWSeta, Megger, Aberdare Cables, G3-Alliance, Actom, Triveni Turbine, Enertech International, and GE Vernova. The event provides an opportunity for utility companies, municipalities, IPPs, developers and financiers to meet, collaborate and change the power security trajectory for the continent. In 2024, the conversation has been expanded to include water stewardship and security.

Notable sessions include:

• Commercial and industrial self-generation.

• Energy efficiency.

• Decentralising energy systems.

• Understanding and negotiating PPAs.

• The role of solar as part of the energy mix.

• The game-changing potential of battery energy storage systems.

• Localisation in South Africa.

• C&I; solar and water projects such as containerised solar refrigeration options.

• Adapting to climate change.

“Enlit Africa aims to provide companies with clarity and access to solutions they can use to reimagine their energy security portfolio,” concludes Hingston.

If you would like to join Enlit Africa 2024, register at www.tinyurl.com/55bsthjn or visit www.enlit-africa.com





