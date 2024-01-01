EtherCAT terminals for the connection of load cells

With its four EL336x EtherCAT analogue input terminals, Beckhoff is offering a compact and cost-effective solution for integrating weighing functions into control systems. The integration of the supply voltage for the load cells is particularly advantageous.
The EL3361-0100 and EL3362-0100 EtherCAT analogue input terminals feature analogue inputs for the direct connection of one or two resistance bridges (strain gauges) or load cells in a four- or six-wire connection system. The 10 V sensor supply is already integrated. The analogue value resolution is 24 bits and 10 ksps. For more demanding applications, the EL3361 and EL3362 also offer a switchable sensor supply (5/10 V), digital inputs for tare, and outputs for ready messages that can be controlled either locally or via the controller.
The EL336x analogue terminals are a welcome addition to Beckhoff’s existing range of weighing technology, slotting into the portfolio above the EL3351 and alongside the EL3356 with additional functionalities. The ELM350x EtherCAT measurement terminals, which support freely adjustable filters, quarter/half bridge capability, and even higher sampling rates (also in connection with the TwinCAT 3 weighing library), are the ideal solution for the most demanding dynamic applications that require an even greater level of measurement technology.
EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.
Read more...Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Read more...New-generation EtherCAT terminals Beckhoff Automation
Industrial Computer Hardware
With a new generation of EtherCAT analogue terminals in a compact high-density housing, Beckhoff is significantly enhancing the performance of the previous IP20 I/Os in this area.
Read more...Affordable building management system product range
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Schneider Electric has unveiled its EasyLogic Building Management System range, designed for basic building architectures, to the local marketplace. This is a complete and cost-effective range of field controllers and sensors that are both easy to install and scalable.
Read more...Flexible EtherCAT communication interface for DALI-2 Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The EL6821 EtherCAT Terminal from Beckhoff allows up to 64 DALI/DALI-2 slaves and 64 DALI-2 input devices to be connected. The TwinCAT 3 System Manager makes it easy to configure and parameterise DALI devices flexibly.
Read more...EtherCAT-based control technology for building automation Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Modern non-residential buildings place many high demands on building automation. This can be optimally implemented with EtherCAT-based control technology from Beckhoff, which provides an efficient central automation architecture thanks to ultra-fast data communication.
Read more...PC-based control for university studies Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The IDEA box developed at Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences is designed to introduce students to the topic of Industry 4.0 in a simple and practical way. At the core of the corresponding demo case is PC-based control from Beckhoff.
Read more...Complete system for transparent energy monitoring Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Transparent energy monitoring reduces both machine downtime and the necessity to oversize the corresponding components. Added to these advantages are simplified preventive maintenance, and increased production efficiency. The wide range of PC-based control technology from Beckhoff offers a solution that can be optimally adapted to individual applications.