SAIMC: Durban branch

The topic of integrating an IoT-enabled sensoring system and cloud technology for predictive maintenance of a buried steel pipeline drew record attendance at the April technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC. The joint presenters were Mfanasibili Nkonyane from uMngeni-uThukela Water, and Kenneth Dubazane from Vusaken Engineering Consulting, the system integrators on this project.
Kenneth and Mfanasibili took us through the objective, which is to provide real-time monitoring of CP systems and pipeline condition utilising IoT-enabled sensors, to enable proactive and predictive maintenance for the pipeline and CP system. The sensors send data to the cloud, where analytical tools are used for reporting and dashboards, while also pushing the data through MQTT to the scada, which provides control and monitoring functions for operating and maintenance of the pipeline and CP system. The developed framework is inclusive of end-to-end cybersecurity system, IoT-enabled sensors, transmitters with communication protocols, cloud technology, MQTT, and the scada system.
The Durban branch management team would like to thank the presenters for their interesting and thought-provoking presentation, which elicited much discussion and debate afterwards, and to Vusaken Engineering Consulting for their kind sponsorship of this meeting.
At the meeting of the Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC held on 10 April 2024, Sagadevan Kanniappen, sales application specialist for WIKA South Africa, delivered a presentation on the ASME Performance Test Code 19.3.
When South Africa clinched victory in the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time, the nation collectively rejoiced. However, amidst this optimism lies a pertinent question: is South Africa truly a land of hope, or is it merely a fool’s paradise?
The local Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a technology evening at the Bryanston Sports Club on 13 March 2024. It was sponsored by Phoenix Contact and the technical presentation covered the full gambit of industrial wireless technology in the automation field.
The SAIMC Durban technology meeting in March drew a record attendance, with an old friend of the SAIMC, Gary Friend presenting on the very topical subject of ‘Risks, rewards, advantages and disadvantages of new technologies and the impact of legislation’.
The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly Technology Evening on 6 March 2024 at the Proconics, Secunda office. Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA presented on Thermowell stress calculations as per ASME PTC 19.3.
The manufacturing industry is facing some challenges due to automation and outsourcing, but there are still opportunities in advanced manufacturing, such as 3D printing and robotics. It’s essential to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies in the industry to remain competitive.