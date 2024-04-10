SAIMC: Durban branch

May 2024 SAIMC

Kenneth Dubazane (left) and Mfanasibili Nkonyane (middle) being thanked by GM, Mark Calvert (right).

The topic of integrating an IoT-enabled sensoring system and cloud technology for predictive maintenance of a buried steel pipeline drew record attendance at the April technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC. The joint presenters were Mfanasibili Nkonyane from uMngeni-uThukela Water, and Kenneth Dubazane from Vusaken Engineering Consulting, the system integrators on this project.

Kenneth and Mfanasibili took us through the objective, which is to provide real-time monitoring of CP systems and pipeline condition utilising IoT-enabled sensors, to enable proactive and predictive maintenance for the pipeline and CP system. The sensors send data to the cloud, where analytical tools are used for reporting and dashboards, while also pushing the data through MQTT to the scada, which provides control and monitoring functions for operating and maintenance of the pipeline and CP system. The developed framework is inclusive of end-to-end cybersecurity system, IoT-enabled sensors, transmitters with communication protocols, cloud technology, MQTT, and the scada system.

The Durban branch management team would like to thank the presenters for their interesting and thought-provoking presentation, which elicited much discussion and debate afterwards, and to Vusaken Engineering Consulting for their kind sponsorship of this meeting.

Credit(s)

SAIMC





