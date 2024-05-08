At the meeting of the Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC held on 10 April 2024, Sagadevan Kanniappen, sales application specialist for WIKA South Africa, delivered a presentation on the ASME Performance Test Code 19.3. This was a highly technical topic covering the design and strength evaluation of thermowell machined from solid bar. The presentation covered the history of the PTC 19.3 standard, which touched on the Monju Nuclear Power Station incident in Japan 1995, then thermowell design guidelines, and also the application of the PTC 19.3 using the WAKE frequency calculation. The presentation concluded by discussing de-bottlenecking and the importance of design re-evaluation. The audience thoroughly enjoyed this interesting and relevant topic. The SAIMC would like to thank WIKA Instruments for sponsoring the technology evening and Sagadevan for presenting.

From the office of the CEO: Be warned, you are doing engineering work if …

SAIMC: Durban branch

SAIMC: Secunda branch

From the office of the CEO

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

SAIMC: Durban Branch

SAIMC: Secunda Branch

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

SAIMC:Johannesburg branch

SAIMC: Durban branch

This is not a new law. The only thing that is new is that ‘engineering work’ is now defined. You need to study the definition for yourself.The topic of integrating an IoT-enabled sensoring system and cloud technology for predictive maintenance of a buried steel pipeline drew record attendance at the April technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC.The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly Technology Evening on 10 April 2024 at the Proconics office in Secunda.When South Africa clinched victory in the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time, the nation collectively rejoiced. However, amidst this optimism lies a pertinent question: is South Africa truly a land of hope, or is it merely a fool’s paradise?The local Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a technology evening at the Bryanston Sports Club on 13 March 2024. It was sponsored by Phoenix Contact and the technical presentation covered the full gambit of industrial wireless technology in the automation field.The SAIMC Durban technology meeting in March drew a record attendance, with an old friend of the SAIMC, Gary Friend presenting on the very topical subject of ‘Risks, rewards, advantages and disadvantages of new technologies and the impact of legislation’.The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly Technology Evening on 6 March 2024 at the Proconics, Secunda office. Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA presented on Thermowell stress calculations as per ASME PTC 19.3.The manufacturing industry is facing some challenges due to automation and outsourcing, but there are still opportunities in advanced manufacturing, such as 3D printing and robotics. It’s essential to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies in the industry to remain competitive.The annual general meeting of the SAIMC Johannesburg branch was held on 7 February 2024 at the Northcliff Country Club.The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its annual general meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown on 24 January 2024