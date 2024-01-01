IS3 X-Change 2024 conference
May 2024
X-Change is an annual gathering of tech enthusiasts, industry leaders and visionaries pushing the boundaries of innovation. Join IS3 for an immersive experience that celebrates the latest in technology and fosters networking opportunities, and discover how organisations can benefit from AVEVA software and the IS3 industry solution partner ecosystem.
The event will be held from 9 to 12 June at the Champagne Sports Resort in the Drakensberg. Highlights include:
• Keynote speakers: Gain insights from industry pioneers and thought leaders who are shaping the future of technology.
• Interactive workshops: Deep dive into emerging technologies through hands-on workshops led by experts in the field, and earn CPD points.
• Exhibition zone: Explore cutting-edge products and services showcased by leading tech companies. Get practical insights on how to drive change using trusted networks and interoperable software that spans the entire industrial lifecycle.
• Networking opportunities: Join over 420 delegates, and connect with like-minded professionals, potential collaborators and mentors to expand your network. Hear from customers, partners and executive leaders about how digital innovation can drive sustainability and growth.
• Enjoy golf and other activities in the beautiful Drakensberg. The resort offers a retreat-like setting that fosters creativity and focus for participants.
Throughout these three decades, IS3 has not only adapted, but thrived. They have embraced change and conquered challenges. Their journey has been marked by countless success stories, partnerships and friendships, and they look forward to celebrating these achievements with everyone.
To be part of this year’s commemorative event where IS3 is celebrating three decades of connecting industries, you can register at https://is3.co.za/x-change/
For more information contact Mansoer Abader, IS3 - Industry Software, Solutions & Support, +27 76 456 5095, [email protected], www.is3.co.za
