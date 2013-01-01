University of Pretoria unveils immersive technology laboratory
May 2024
News
The University of PretoriaÕs faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology is proud to announce the launch of its new Immersive Technology Lab at the Department of Information Science. This cutting-edge facility marks a significant milestone in the universityÕs journey towards integrating advanced immersive technologies into its curriculum and research initiatives.
The Immersive Technology Lab began with the early introduction of virtual reality (VR) technology into the department in 2013. The acquisition of early VR headsets allowed Honours students to immerse themselves in the latest technological innovations. As the appeal of VR grew, the lab evolved into the Virtual Reality and Interaction (VRI) Lab in 2018, to accommodate a larger cohort of students.
The VRI Lab has been instrumental in familiarising students with virtual reality equipment, enabling them to develop applications that leverage the immersive capabilities of this technology. This initiative has ensured that students are equipped with the skills needed to meet the growing demand for immersive technology expertise
In recent years, the lab has played a crucial role in Honours and Masters programmes, with students achieving remarkable success in conceptualising high-calibre VR research applications and developing bespoke applications for their studies. The inauguration of the Immersive Technology Lab in 2024 represents an evolution from the VRI Lab, extending access to immersive technology to the wider university community.
For more information contact Sashlin Girraj, University of Pretoria, +27 72 447 3784, [email protected], www.up.ac.za
