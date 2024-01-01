Celebrating three decades of innovation in Africa's premier industrial software conference
April 2024
With a rich 29-year history, the X-Change User Conference stands as Africa's largest and most prestigious annual gathering dedicated to industrial software and related technology. Hosted by Industry Software Solutions & Support (IS3), this flagship event has once again positioned itself at the forefront of the fast-paced industry. X-Change 2023 brought together local and international end users, system integrators and OEMs in a dynamic environment to address key sustainability goals and highlight the latest industrial solutions.
X-Change 2023 witnessed a staggering turnout, with 400+ attendees from various countries, showcasing the event's global reach and significance. Representatives from 15 nations, including delegates from Angola, Australia, Botswana, Canada, France, Gabon, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Tanzania, UAE, UK, USA, Zimbabwe, and of course South Africa, contributed to the conference's rich diversity, fostering cross-cultural exchange among industry professionals.
This year, X-Change 2024 promises to be even more impactful as it celebrates three decades of innovation and collaboration. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Drakensberg Mountains, this milestone event will continue the tradition of bringing together industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts for an unforgettable experience.
X-Change 2024 will feature 18 esteemed exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies, solutions, and industry trends. Attendees can expect captivating keynotes from industry leaders, including Rob McGreavy and Tim Sowell, providing insights into the latest advancements in industrial software.
X-Change 2024 will kick off with a relaxing golf day, providing participants with an opportunity to network and unwind before the conference officially begins. Attendees can expect captivating keynotes, insightful breakout sessions, and networking opportunities throughout the conference.
Join Industry Software Solutions & Support for the 30th annual X-Change User Conference and be part of a milestone event that celebrates three decades of innovation, collaboration, and progress in the African industrial software industry.
For more information about X-Change 2024, visit www.is3.co.za/x-change or email [email protected]
