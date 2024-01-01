Highly customisable robotic hand
April 2024
Motion Control & Drives
NSK and the German Aerospace Centre are developing a robotic hand system that will help automate manual tasks, particularly in the service industry. The concept centres on a customisable robot hand comprising individually configurable finger modules, thought to be an industry first. Through a combination of versatility and affordability, this innovative new product will contribute to the automation of manual work that involves grasping a broad variety of objects.
Many countries around the world, including several in Europe, are facing serious labour shortages across a number of important industries. Robots that can take on manual work represent a good way to overcome this increasingly prevalent situation. However, the introduction of robots has not progressed sufficiently in the retail, restaurant and some manufacturing sectors for tasks that require a high degree of dexterity. A significant factor here is price. While the price of robot hands that can grasp only a single type or size of object is low, robot hands that can grasp a diverse range of objects are extremely expensive.
Against this backdrop, NSK and the German Aerospace Centre are working in tandem to develop a robotic hand system with finger modules that offer easy reconfiguration according to each use case. The individual finger modules enable the construction of robot hands with the minimum configuration required to meet customer needs. It is easy to create a robot hand that grips only standard products or a robot hand that grips a variety of objects.
Notably, by limiting production to individual finger modules, NSK aims to achieve a low unit cost through mass production. This should prove highly appealing to companies with target applications that require smooth finger movement, easy layout changes and optimised finger module placement.
The smooth motion and gentle gripping of diverse objects arrives through the wire drive technology of the German Aerospace Centre, while NSK’s proprietary detachable magnetic mechanism makes it quick and easy to alter the layout of finger modules simply by pulling a lever to attach or detach accordingly. In terms of finger module placement, NSK’s digital twin technology led to the development of an algorithm that optimises this task according to object size and shape.
To contribute to mechanisation and automation in a wide range of industries, including food service, retail, manufacturing, logistics and agriculture, NSK is now in the process of making solution proposals to robotic system integrators and customers with existing robot equipment. Field tests will commence imminently.
For more information contact NSK South Africa, +27 11 458 3600, [email protected], www.nsk.com
Further reading:
More movement on the market
Motion Control & Drives
If you want to move something, you have to be able to control the movement. When positioning in the nanometre range everything matters and requires high performance motion control. Six years ago, Aerotech therefore set itself the goal of revolutionising the market for precision motion and machine control systems.
Read more...
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity.
Read more...
Surface drill rigs for Navachab in Namibia
Motion Control & Drives
Epiroc South Africa recently delivered five of six FlexiROC drilling machines to key customer, Navachab Gold Mine.
Read more...
Grease degradation diagnosis technology
Motion Control & Drives
NSK is developing a world-first: a high-accuracy way of rapidly and accurately diagnosing the remaining life of lubricant grease. The company will provide the solution as a mobile app, enabling users to perform the onsite analysis of lubricant condition in bearings and linear motion systems.
Read more...
New compact VFDs with higher power ratings
Motion Control & Drives
Invertek Drives has revealed the extension of its industry-leading Optidrive Coolvert variable frequency drive with the launch of two new compact frame sizes with higher power ratings.
Read more...
Asset reliability care field dominated by WearCheck
Wearcheck
Motion Control & Drives
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck has solidified its position as a leading player in the asset reliability care sector.
Read more...
Revolutionising manufacturing: the impact of machine learning in robotics
Motion Control & Drives
The integration of machine learning (ML) into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, in particular the manufacturing sector. Yaskawa South Africa is at the forefront of embracing this transformative technology to optimise innovation and propel the manufacturing industry forward.
Read more...
Chain hoist friction clutch tester
WIKA Instruments
Motion Control & Drives
WIKA’s FRKPS chain hoist test set is a reliable and efficient way to test the friction clutch on your chain hoist.
Read more...
Why artificial intelligence matters in robotic technology
Motion Control & Drives
Andrew Crackett, managing director of Yaskawa Southern Africa, gives his insight into the role of AI in robotics technology, with its advantages and challenges, and makes predictions for the future.
Read more...
ISO fluid cleanliness codes for hydraulic and lubrication systems
Motion Control & Drives
When setting target ISO fluid cleanliness codes for hydraulic and lubrication systems, it is important to keep in mind the objectives that need to be achieved.
Read more...