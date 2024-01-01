Full-scale central control room simulator

April 2024 IT in Manufacturing

Valmet will deliver a full-scale central control room simulator to Nordic Ren-Gas, the leading Nordic green hydrogen and e-methane developer in Finland. Valmet’s delivery will also be equipped with Valmet DNA automation system, which is aimed at proving and testing all central control room functions in a simulated and risk-free environment.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the fourth quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The target is to supply the complete central control room and have the final acceptance test at the end of 2024.

“Our project target is to build a pilot system to ensure and validate the central control room concept including functionalities and interfaces. This will also help us to test our operational strategies in running our multiple production facilities together as a whole portfolio. The choice for Valmet DNA automation system has been a thoroughly selected one. We wanted to develop our own way of working and with the full-scale simulator, we can build our operations to be ready to offer the services as optimal as possible from day one. The digitalisation enables new methods of testing and developing, so that not only our technology but also our people can be ready from the start,” says Aleksi Sipilä, automation manager at Nordic Ren-Gas.

“The simulator is equipped with a Valmet DNA automation system, which integrates energy and production optimisation, advanced process controls, and information management systems. With the simulator, Nordic Ren-Gas can optimise and test the data-driven operational strategies in a realistic environment. The simulator also offers an effective way to train the operators for various scenarios and situations in a risk-free environment. This delivery demonstrates Valmet’s commitment to provide innovative and sustainable solutions for the hydrogen and power-to-X sectors,” says Jyri Kaivosoja, senior product manager of Automation Systems at Valmet.

Valmet’s full-scale central control room simulator will be integrated with the Valmet DNA automation system, including Valmet DNA user interface, Valmet DNA energy management system, Valmet DNA advanced process controls, and Valmet DNA information management, with links to several third party systems and process modelling for six plants.

Nordic Ren-Gas Oy is Finland’s leading hydrogen economy project developer, constructing a distributed renewable e-methane production network in Finland. The renewable fuels produced by Ren-Gas will reduce the use of fossil fuels in heavy-duty road and maritime transportation by approximately 250 million litres annually. The resulting clean fuel can reduce over one million tons of carbon dioxide annually in the transport and energy sectors. The energy source for the produced e-methane is obtained from Finnish wind power.

Credit(s)

Valmet Automation





