Siemens to acquire industrial drive technology business of ebm-papst

Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire the industrial drive technology (IDT) business of ebm-papst. The business, which employs around 650 people, includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems in the protective extra-low voltage range and innovative motion control systems. These systems are used in free-range driverless transport systems. The planned acquisition will complement the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and strengthen Siemens’ position as a leading solutions provider for flexible production automation.
Cedrik Neike, member of the managing board of Siemens and CEO of Digital Industries, said: “Ebm-papst’s innovative portfolio of mechatronic drive systems and its highly qualified people are an excellent fit for Siemens. The acquisition will enable us to tap new business and customer potential in the rapidly growing market for intelligent, battery-powered drive solutions in intralogistics as well as mobile robot solutions.”
IDT products are intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems, which support the automation and digitalisation of production processes. This acquisition will be a strong addition to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. Through their use in mobile robots and driverless transport vehicles, and also in the automation of auxiliary processes such as the retooling of modern production machines, they are an important lever for greater flexibility and productivity. For this reason, high market growth is expected in this market segment.
The integration of the IDT portfolio into the existing automation portfolio and the utilisation of Siemens’ global sales network will open up new market access and generate significant business potential in the area of flexible and autonomous factory automation. “The acquisition by Siemens is a strategically significant step for us. What our industrial drive technology (IDT) business had lacked until now was a global sales organisation for maximum growth. Siemens is a long-standing customer and a company with strong international market penetration and an extensive customer base. The integration that has now been agreed upon will give our IDT business global market access. It will open up new horizons for innovation and further growth,” added Dr. Klaus Geißdörfer, CEO of the ebm-papst group. “We will use the proceeds from the sale of the IDT business to further expand our air technology and heating technology divisions and to invest in future fields of our product portfolio, such as digitalisation and sustainability.”
News
News
IT in Manufacturing
News
News
News
