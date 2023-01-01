Schneider Electric announces 2023 Global Alliance Partner Programme award winners

Schneider Electric has announced the winners of the 2023 Global Alliance Excellence Awards. Throughout 2023, Schneider Electric’s Alliance Partners supported customers in the digitalisation of industrial automation, delivering value with innovative initiatives, solutions and services.
These annual awards celebrate both Alliance System Integrators and Alliance Industrial Automation Distributors that have implemented Schneider Electric Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and demonstrated expertise in software, services and sustainability. The awards also highlight collaboration across the Alliance partner ecosystem, acknowledging new partnerships that bring more agility and resiliency to the customers they serve.
“Schneider Electric Alliance partners are driving today’s industrial digital transformation, and collaboration is a vital component in achieving the efficiency and sustainability needed to thrive,” said Barbara Frei, executive vice president of Industrial Automation. “Our Excellence Awards shine a light on the best uses of integration, interoperability and innovation among our partner programmes, demonstrating what is next for different industries.”
In 2023, Schneider Electric enhanced its Alliance Partner Programme to empower partners to serve customers better by helping to automate and innovate their industrial applications. As companies continue to digitalise their industrial operations, they rely on trusted and credible ecosystem partners. New specialisation initiatives also ensure that partners stay competitive.
The awards were presented as part of Schneider Electric’s annual Global Alliance Partners conference in Marrakesh, Morocco. The conference brought together a cross section of international Alliance partners and Schneider Electric leaders to drive common growth ambitions and celebrate collective success.
Across a range of categories, notable winners of the 2023 Global Alliance Excellence Awards include:
• Global Alliance Industrial Automation Distributor Partner of the Year Award: BPX, United Kingdom.
• Global Alliance System Integrator Partner of the Year Award: Integrated Intelligent Solutions & Technologies, India.
• Global Alliance Industrial Automation Distributor Business Partner of the Year: Rexel, France.
• Global Alliance System Integrator Business Partner of the Year: SAFEgroup Automation, Australia
• Global Alliance Industrial Automation Distributor EcoStruxure Partner of the Year Award: Nedco Canada-Rexel Group
• Global Alliance System Integrator EcoStruxure Partner of the Year Award: IDA Proses, Turkey
• Global Schneider Electric Software System Integrator Partner of the Year Award: Avanceon, Saudi Arabia
