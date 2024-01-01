Editor's Choice
Generative AI for immersive real-time visualisation

April 2024 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens will deepen its collaboration with NVIDIA to help build the industrial metaverse. Siemens is bringing immersive visualisation powered by new NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs to the Siemens Xcelerator platform, driving increased use of AI-driven digital twin technology. They recently demonstrated how generative AI can revolutionise the visualisation of complex data, making photorealism possible, and showcased how the sustainable shipbuilder, HD Hyundai can use it to develop new products.

“We will revolutionise how products and experiences are designed, manufactured and serviced. On the path to the industrial metaverse, this next generation of industrial software enables customers to experience products as they would in the real world − in context and in stunning realism − and in the future interacting with them through natural language input,” said Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens. “In collaboration with NVIDIA, we will bring accelerated computing, generative AI and Omniverse integration across the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.”

“Omniverse and generative AI are driving massive transformation for industrial enterprises,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Siemens is bringing NVIDIA platforms to its customers and opening new opportunities for industry leaders to build the next wave of AI-enabled digital twins at every scale.”

In the next phase of this collaboration, Siemens will release a new product later this year for Teamcenter X, its industry-leading cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software, part of the Siemens Xcelerator platform. Powered by NVIDIA Omniverse technologies, it will provide engineering teams with the ability to create an ultra-intuitive, photorealistic, real-time, physics-based digital twin that eliminates workflow waste and errors.

The setting up and adjusting of details in photorealistic renderings such as material definitions and lighting environments, along with other supporting scenery assets, will be accelerated dramatically using generative AI. Tasks that previously took days can be completed in hours, with engineering data contextualised as it would appear in the real world. In addition to engineering, other stakeholders – from sales and marketing teams to decision-makers and customers – will benefit from the deeper insight and understanding of real-world product appearance, enabling more informed and quicker decision-making.

In collaboration with NVIDIA, Siemens demonstrated the creation of real-time, photorealistic visualisation for HD Hyundai, a market leader in sustainable ship manufacturing. HD Hyundai has been developing ammonia- and hydrogen-powered ships, a complex process requiring oversight of ships that can contain over seven million discrete parts. HD Hyundai can use the new product to unify and visualise these massive engineering datasets interactively.

“We have long trusted Siemens Teamcenter for product lifecycle management. Based on this trust and through this new collaboration, we will be able to visualise and interact with the digital twin of ships while utilising generative AI to create objects and HDR backgrounds for better understanding of projects in context. This will be beneficial in many ways as it will reduce errors, improve customer experience, and also save time and cost,” said Taejin Lee, chief information officer and chief digital officer at HD Hyundai.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


