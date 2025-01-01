HMI with maximum performance in the smallest of spaces

Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction. It has 16 million colours, a high-resolution display

and good readability, even at extreme angles or in extreme lighting conditions. These ensure clear information exchange in any situation.





Easy to connect, economical, communicative.

Numerous connection options and a wide range of supported communication protocols allow for simple and extensive integration of the ecomatDisplay into the machine. Codesys 3.5 and the comprehensive ifm library of software modules enable convenient visualisation of the most relevant information.

The Linux-based operating system can be used for customisation such as visualisation via QT. The powerful DualCore processor and the equally efficient DDR4 RAM ensure reliable processing of all data and control commands. For all these technical feats the compact HMI requires only five watts of power.

High-performance communication technology at the heart of the mobile machine

With a powerful dual-core 1.4 GHz processor and low energy consumption of only 5 to 8 watts, the 11 cm ecomatDisplay is ideally equipped for the future. It is not only powerful, but also has real communication skills. Whether Modbus server/client, CAN, CANopen, J1939, Ethernet protocols TCP/UDP, network variables via Ethernet or USB (optional), the ecomatDisplay always offers the right way and the right language to communicate with the mobile machine.

The ecomatDisplay is also unbeatable in terms of operability. A version with RGB keypad (16 million colours) and a version with capacitive touchscreen (release 2024) leave nothing to be desired.

ifm offers robust HMI programmable graphic displays for controlling, parameter setting and operation of mobile machines and installations. They can be used in conjunction with a mobile controller or as a standalone solution.

Some types have an analogue video input for connection to a mobile camera. Data and device functions are safely transferred via CAN interfaces.

The displays feature many freely programmable backlit function keys. Some types are equipped with an additional navigation key, a potentiometer with pushbutton function or a touch screen.

The units offer increased EMC levels and hold e1 type approval. Thanks to the high protection rating of the housing, the modules are suited for outside panel and surface mounting, and also for cabin installation in construction machines, agricultural machinery or municipal vehicles.

The displays are available in different sizes.

