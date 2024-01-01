New compact VFDs with higher power ratings

April 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Invertek Drives has revealed the extension of its industry-leading Optidrive Coolvert (HVAC-R) variable frequency drive (VFD) with the launch of two new compact frame sizes, with higher power ratings. Specifically designed for BLDC compressors, heat pumps and condensing units, Optidrive Coolvert allows OEMs in the HVAC-R sector to achieve optimal system performance in a compact space. The new frame sizes 3 and 4 significantly increase output current capabilities. Other features are:

• Extended power range meeting the demands of Scroll compressor manufacturers for higher capacity output, with 400 V, three-phase output current reaching 30 A and 39 A in frame size 3, and 46 A to 58 A in frame size 4.

• Space-saving design, as the smallest drives in their class, saving valuable space within OEM machines for applications like refrigeration and heat pumps.

These new additions join the existing Coolvert range, which is renowned for:

• Easiest setup and matching, with only five parameters to set for seamless BLDC/PMAC compressor motor configuration.

• Market-leading compactness achieved through innovative slim DC link technology.

• Flexible mounting options through panel mounting and cold plate options for maximum design freedom.

• Effortless compliance, with no external components needed to meet EN61800-3-2/ EN61800-3-12 harmonics standards.

“Coolvert is the ideal choice for OEMs seeking high performance, space-saving solutions for natural refrigerant BLDC compressors,” said executive business development manager, Mike Carman. “These new Coolvert sizes allow our customers to optimise system design and efficiency, while complying with evolving global environmental and emission regulations such as the latest F-Gas requirements in the European Union. The VFD’s smaller footprint is particularly valuable for applications where space is at a premium, and the extended power range opens doors for new applications.”

Beyond the benefits for OEMs, the Coolvert VFDs are ideal for a wide range of sectors increasingly reliant on energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly HVAC-R technology. This includes data centres, industrial process cooling, and building air-conditioning systems.

For more information contact Owain Betts, Invertek Drives, +44 1938 558 253 , [email protected], www.invertekdrives.com






