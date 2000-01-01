EtherCAT-based control technology for building automation

April 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Modern non-residential buildings place many high demands on building automation. These range from energy-efficient and sustainable building operation, and comprehensive energy management, through to the charging infrastructure for electromobility and fulfilling new legal requirements for recording energy and consumption data. This can be optimally implemented with EtherCAT-based control technology from Beckhoff, which provides an efficient central automation architecture thanks to ultra-fast data communication. In addition, a wide variety of network topologies can be implemented based on the client’s needs, and all established sub-bus systems can also be integrated into the topology with a high degree of flexibility.

Image copyright: Beckhoff.

EtherCAT celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, confirming its success as a high-performance real-time Ethernet system and open IEC standard for a diverse range of applications. These include a wide range of functions in industrial and functional buildings, such as air-conditioning, lighting and shading, technical control centres for supply systems, event technology, and measurement technology in energy distribution systems. Fast, consistent and reliable data acquisition is becoming increasingly important. Legislation now requires energy and consumption data for non-residential buildings to be recorded, which can only be achieved efficiently and cost-effectively with high-performance communication technology.

Specifications can be optimally implemented with the EtherCAT-based central automation philosophy. This is based on centralised control technology. This means that the control is distributed to one or more industrial PCs as required. This technology is supplied with the required data via decentralised I/Os and fast EtherCAT communication. A cost-optimised structure can thus be set up with as few controllers as possible, which can then operate the required number of I/O components as an alternative to the more complex conventional approaches, which generally have many controllers which only operate a few I/Os each. This central philosophy is supported by the openness of the EtherCAT-based system solution. EtherCAT provides a technological foundation for integrating all building automation fieldbus systems, and thus avoiding the subsystem bottleneck that often occurs with conventional data transmission. BACnet/IP, BACnet-MS/TP, DALI, DMX, EnOcean, KNX/EIB, Modbus, M-Bus, MP-Bus and SMI, for example, can be seamlessly integrated via the relevant EtherCAT terminals and bus terminals.

Credit(s)

Beckhoff Automation





