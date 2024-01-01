Affordable building management system product range
April 2024
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Schneider Electric has unveiled its EasyLogic Building Management System (BMS) range, designed for basic building architectures, to the local marketplace.
Offer manager, Mark Freeman explains that EasyLogic is a complete and cost-effective range of field controllers and sensors that are both easy to install and scalable.
The EasyLogic brand brings to market a very cost-effective solution that still delivers the reliability and robustness that the Schneider Electric brand is known for. While not offering the advanced capabilities of the premium range, the EasyLogic product still delivers a robust BMS solution.
The EasyLogic range is designed for basic HVAC applications, and includes an integrated network of controllers, providing improved installation efficiency and energy use such as plant room and terminal units. This includes controllers for fan coil (FCU) and Variable Air Volume (VAV), and also expansion modules. The EasyLogic range is also compatible with BACnet MS/TP for network communications and supports fundamental HVAC applications.
Mark Freeman.
Gaining traction
“Since its soft launch in the local, and East and West African markets last year, the EasyLogic BMS range has been steadily gaining traction in the market, especially for cost-sensitive projects that require more affordable solutions,” says Freeman. “While smart building technology has seen a shift towards the integration of digital building management systems, not all projects have sufficiently large budgets for state-of-the-art premium solutions. With the EasyLogic brand, we are targeting end users who require a more affordable alternative, but still want to operate and control their buildings digitally.”
He notes that another major benefit of using the EasyLogic range is that the solution can be tailored to practically any application and any size building, and once installed will enable significant energy savings that will result in a good return on investment.
The product comes with a hard-wired serial bus, so if a building has existing cabling and an outdated BMS that is no longer functional, the controller can simply be changed out with an EasyLogic unit, as long as there is MS/TP network in place, Additionally, it comes with affordable temperature sensors that can monitor and control the temperature in a building at a very cost-effective rate.
