Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Surface drill rigs for Navachab in Namibia

April 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Epiroc South Africa recently delivered five of six FlexiROC D65 drilling machines to key customer, QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine, with delivery of the sixth surface drill rig earmarked for Q4 2024.

QKR Mineral Holdings owns 92,5% of the Navachab open-pit gold mine in Karibib, located in Namibia’s commodity-rich Erongo region. Navachab initially conducted drilling and blasting as an owner operation before moving to a contractor business model. Epiroc has been providing maintenance and cost-per-metre onsite contract support to Navachab since the mining company initiated contractor drilling in 2014.

The findings of an optimisation study conducted by Navachab in 2023 prompted the mining company to make a strategic decision to move away from contractor work and go back to an owner drilling operation. The current positive outlook on gold is expected to provide sustainable growth for both Navachab’s surface operations and also its proposed underground projects. Furthermore, a projected life of mine that extends beyond 2030 shows that Navachab’s operation is extremely stable. On the back of these positive forecasts, coupled with the shift back to owner drilling, Navachab has committed to capital expenditure on necessary equipment as part of its future planning strategy to support successful long-term business sustainability.

The rugged and robust FlexiROC D65 surface drill rig provides the perfect balance between productivity and efficiency. The machine has a proven reputation for being a premium quality, highly dependable rig for down-the-hole drilling in mining and large quarrying applications. Epiroc has built this multi-functional machine to take on the toughest drilling demands, seamlessly delivering high performance and efficiencies.

Epiroc’s service scope of supply to support the customer’s FlexiROC D65s includes a vendor-managed inventory agreement, which comprises particle size distribution, site support and assistance from the organisation’s Drilling Tools & Attachments Division.

Riaan Rust, country manager of Epiroc Namibia, lauded the outstanding work conducted by the Epiroc surface team in collaboration with their Namibian team to support the agreement through product and service deliverables. “We pair our onsite support via the service level agreement with second line support from Epiroc Namibia’s Windhoek branch,” he said. He adds that the onsite technical representative provides further guidance and assistance to the Navachab technicians.

In line with Epiroc’s customer-centric ethos and high service values, operator and technician training and safety remain top priorities. “Correct operation of equipment is fundamental to optimum performance, efficiencies and reliability,” noted Rust. “Subsequently, Navachab will receive two weeks of operator training and one week of technical training with each machine delivered.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Navachab in the delivery of effective and productive mining solutions and wish to express our sincere appreciation to Navachab for their continued support and trust in our ability to deliver premium equipment that assists in optimising their mining operations,” concluded Rust.

Upon receipt of the machines, the managing director of Navachab, George Botshiwe said: ”The acquisition of the drill rigs is a strategic imperative to de-risk our operations and ensure sustainability of our endeavours.” He said that the decision to procure the FlexiROC D65 drill rig was based on an in-depth cost analysis and productivity considerations, and is confident that the drill rig will improve productivity.

For more information contact Sthembiso Mnisi, Epiroc South Africa, +27 821 9000, [email protected], www.epiroc.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

More movement on the market
Motion Control & Drives
If you want to move something, you have to be able to control the movement. When positioning in the nanometre range everything matters and requires high performance motion control. Six years ago, Aerotech therefore set itself the goal of revolutionising the market for precision motion and machine control systems.

Read more...
Highly customisable robotic hand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK and the German Aerospace Centre are developing a robotic hand system that will help automate manual tasks. The concept centres on a customisable robot hand comprising individually configurable finger modules, an industry first.

Read more...
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity.

Read more...
Grease degradation diagnosis technology
Motion Control & Drives
NSK is developing a world-first: a high-accuracy way of rapidly and accurately diagnosing the remaining life of lubricant grease. The company will provide the solution as a mobile app, enabling users to perform the onsite analysis of lubricant condition in bearings and linear motion systems.

Read more...
New compact VFDs with higher power ratings
Motion Control & Drives
Invertek Drives has revealed the extension of its industry-leading Optidrive Coolvert variable frequency drive with the launch of two new compact frame sizes with higher power ratings.

Read more...
Asset reliability care field dominated by WearCheck
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck has solidified its position as a leading player in the asset reliability care sector.

Read more...
Revolutionising manufacturing: the impact of machine learning in robotics
Motion Control & Drives
The integration of machine learning (ML) into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, in particular the manufacturing sector. Yaskawa South Africa is at the forefront of embracing this transformative technology to optimise innovation and propel the manufacturing industry forward.

Read more...
Chain hoist friction clutch tester
WIKA Instruments Motion Control & Drives
WIKA’s FRKPS chain hoist test set is a reliable and efficient way to test the friction clutch on your chain hoist.

Read more...
Why artificial intelligence matters in robotic technology
Motion Control & Drives
Andrew Crackett, managing director of Yaskawa Southern Africa, gives his insight into the role of AI in robotics technology, with its advantages and challenges, and makes predictions for the future.

Read more...
ISO fluid cleanliness codes for hydraulic and lubrication systems
Motion Control & Drives
When setting target ISO fluid cleanliness codes for hydraulic and lubrication systems, it is important to keep in mind the objectives that need to be achieved.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved