Multi-purpose contact block
April 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
The TME catalogue has been expanded to include products from Schlegel. This German, family-owned company has been specialising in the production of high-quality electromechanical components for almost 80 years. The range of Schlegel products available at TME includes contact blocks, compatible switches and accessories. The first product category has modules in a number of different contact configurations, starting from the most basic (a single NO or NC contact pair) to truly advanced (NCx3 + NO). They have been designed to withstand loads of 1,5 A at 250 V AC, 6 A at 440 V AC, and 2 A at 24 V DC, depending on the model. Their mechanical durability can reach up to a million operating cycles.
Switches and switch holders are available in diameters from 18 to 36 mm, and come in toggle, double and pushbutton variants. Most of those are rotary models (including models protected from unauthorised access via an ID-key). A choice of different colours is available, the products can be marked with a START or STOP symbol, and they can be illuminated.
The first Schlegel products in the TME catalogue were panel-mount switches, typically used in machine operation in industrial settings. Schlegel makes sure that most of its products are IP65-rated, so are fully dust-proof and splash-proof in order to protect the contacts and panels from damage. The range of Schlegel accessories includes lenses, dedicated identification nameplates and labels, indicator lights and keys, and other compact complementary products.
For more information contact Transfer Multisort Elektronik, +48 42 293 5299, [email protected], www.tme.eu
Further reading:
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...
Monitoring the voltage drop in cables
Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.
Read more...
Mesh networks: a multidirectional electrical superhighway
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Today, many power industry stakeholders are faced with mounting requirements for improved grid reliability, resilience and distribution efficiency. It’s a challenge which requires power service providers to rethink their infrastructure. Enter mesh networks, which can overcome the limitations of traditional star networks.
Read more...
Versatile flexible copper busbar
Electrical Power & Protection
Referro Systems specialises in the supply and support of industrial electrical, automation and global software and hardware brands, and is now able to offer the Cubic range of Cu-Flex flexible copper busbars.
Read more...
Trafo Power Solutions upgrades DRC mine transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
With its experience in Africa and its agility in executing projects rapidly, Trafo Power Solutions is supplying three mini-substations and two transformers to a copper-zinc mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Read more...
Acquiring locally-manufactured transformers
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
Speed and efficiency are of the essence in the fast-evolving power generation and distribution space; but a significant challenge is the prolonged lead times associated with acquiring transformers – key components in any electrical infrastructure.
Read more...
Seaward testers power PV specialists
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
One of Asia’s leading clean energy specialists, Solarvest, uses the latest electrical safety test equipment to ensure the solar photovoltaic (PV) installations it services and maintains operate at peak performance levels.
Read more...
ACTOM supplies transformer units to Kamoa Copper Mine
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
ACTOM Distribution Transformers, recently secured an order for the supply of its neutral electromagnetic couplers, with earthing resistors, and an auxiliary transformer) to Kamoa Copper Mine in the DRC.
Read more...
No guarantees - this is why you need a microgrid
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
The energy landscape is dynamic, robust and versatile. One option that is undoubtedly gaining exciting traction is the microgrid, offering a wide range of capabilities that benefit specific energy goals and resultant business strategies.
Read more...