Multi-purpose contact block

April 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

The TME catalogue has been expanded to include products from Schlegel. This German, family-owned company has been specialising in the production of high-quality electromechanical components for almost 80 years. The range of Schlegel products available at TME includes contact blocks, compatible switches and accessories. The first product category has modules in a number of different contact configurations, starting from the most basic (a single NO or NC contact pair) to truly advanced (NCx3 + NO). They have been designed to withstand loads of 1,5 A at 250 V AC , 6 A at 440 V AC , and 2 A at 24 V DC , depending on the model. Their mechanical durability can reach up to a million operating cycles.

Switches and switch holders are available in diameters from 18 to 36 mm , and come in toggle, double and pushbutton variants. Most of those are rotary models (including models protected from unauthorised access via an ID-key). A choice of different colours is available, the products can be marked with a START or STOP symbol, and they can be illuminated.

The first Schlegel products in the TME catalogue were panel-mount switches, typically used in machine operation in industrial settings. Schlegel makes sure that most of its products are IP65-rated, so are fully dust-proof and splash-proof in order to protect the contacts and panels from damage. The range of Schlegel accessories includes lenses, dedicated identification nameplates and labels, indicator lights and keys, and other compact complementary products.

For more information contact Transfer Multisort Elektronik, +48 42 293 5299 , [email protected], www.tme.eu





