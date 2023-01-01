Dedicated to drives

BMG has established a dedicated VSD workshop at the company’s Cape Town Engineering facility. “Our new VSD facility is an approved warranty centre for BMG’s Danfoss/Vacon and Synergy VSD products,” says business unit manager, David Dyce. This electromechanical facility is manned by a team of globally-trained experts offering specialist services to customers throughout the Western Cape. Services include repairs, maintenance, option fitment, pre-commissioning, software loading/upgrades, testing applications, and small panel manufacturing. The team also provides onsite technical assistance for troubleshooting, commissioning, maintenance and repairs.
The conveniently situated engineering facility also stocks the full range of BMG VSDs to clients from all industries, including the marine sector. In addition, BMG’s branch network in the Western Cape area stocks a wide range of VSDs in various voltages and power sizes to suit the immediate needs of the market.
BMG was appointed by Danfoss Drives in 2019 as the first authorised Danfoss DrivePro service partner in Africa, and this official certification has been renewed each year. This prestigious appointment gives customers the assurance that BMG meets stringent requirements to offer customised support and technical assistance for Danfoss VLT and VACON frequency converters.
Danfoss DrivePro services, which cover the entire lifecycle of Danfoss and VACON AC drives, are designed to improve productivity and performance, minimising downtime, and giving peace of mind to every user.
BMG has made a significant investment in distribution, engineering facilities and technical skills in strategic parts of Africa, including electronic workshops and a technical resources centre for the repair, maintenance and commissioning of Danfoss VLT and Vacon products and services.
