Dedicated to drives

April 2024 News

BMG has established a dedicated VSD workshop at the company’s Cape Town Engineering facility. “Our new VSD facility is an approved warranty centre for BMG’s Danfoss/Vacon and Synergy VSD products,” says business unit manager, David Dyce. This electromechanical facility is manned by a team of globally-trained experts offering specialist services to customers throughout the Western Cape. Services include repairs, maintenance, option fitment, pre-commissioning, software loading/upgrades, testing applications, and small panel manufacturing. The team also provides onsite technical assistance for troubleshooting, commissioning, maintenance and repairs.

The conveniently situated engineering facility also stocks the full range of BMG VSDs to clients from all industries, including the marine sector. In addition, BMG’s branch network in the Western Cape area stocks a wide range of VSDs in various voltages and power sizes to suit the immediate needs of the market.

BMG was appointed by Danfoss Drives in 2019 as the first authorised Danfoss DrivePro service partner in Africa, and this official certification has been renewed each year. This prestigious appointment gives customers the assurance that BMG meets stringent requirements to offer customised support and technical assistance for Danfoss VLT and VACON frequency converters.

Danfoss DrivePro services, which cover the entire lifecycle of Danfoss and VACON AC drives, are designed to improve productivity and performance, minimising downtime, and giving peace of mind to every user.

BMG has made a significant investment in distribution, engineering facilities and technical skills in strategic parts of Africa, including electronic workshops and a technical resources centre for the repair, maintenance and commissioning of Danfoss VLT and Vacon products and services.

For more information contact Dave Dyce, BMG, +27 11 620 1546, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: [email protected]
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Further reading:

Celebrating three decades of innovation in Africa's premier industrial software conference
News
With a rich 29-year history, the X-Change User Conference stands as Africa's largest and most prestigious annual gathering dedicated to industrial software and related technology. Hosted by Industry Software Solutions & Support (IS3), this year, X-Change 2024 promises to be even more impactful as it celebrates three decades of innovation and collaboration.

Read more...
4Sight OT Automation achieves prestigious AVEVA Endorsed Partner status
News
4Sight OT Automation, a leading industrial software solutions provider, has achieved Endorsed Partner status within the AVEVA Partner Network.

Read more...
Schneider Electric announces 2023 Global Alliance Partner Programme award winners
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has announced the winners of the 2023 Global Alliance Excellence Awards. Throughout 2023, Schneider Electric’s Alliance Partners supported customers in the digitalisation of industrial automation, delivering value with innovative initiatives, solutions and services.

Read more...
Custom containerised lubrication dispensing system
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa recently supplied and installed a customised environmentally friendly and dust-proof lubrication dispensing system for a leading earth-moving equipment supplier.

Read more...
Siemens to acquire industrial drive technology business of ebm-papst
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire the industrial drive technology business of ebm-papst. The business includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems in the protective extra-low voltage range and innovative motion control systems.

Read more...
Bearings International fosters a segment strategy
Bearings International News
Bearings International has a segment approach to the market, which places an intentional focus on key industries in South and sub-Saharan Africa in a bid to optimise operations, enhance uptime, and drive business sustainability and increased profitability outcomes for customers.

Read more...
Local robotics team’s journey to the world stage
News
In the heart of Cape Town, a group of young visionaries aged 12 to 17 is making waves in the world of robotics. Known as Texpand, this team from Pinelands has not only dominated the First Tech Challenge (FTC) in South Africa, but has also earned international acclaim for its innovative approach to engineering and problem solving.

Read more...
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity.

Read more...
RS Group expands by 10 000 products
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa has announced its Better World Claims Based Framework, enabling customers to select verified sustainable product alternatives. This provides suppliers with a standardised framework to accelerate the development and manufacture of more sustainable and responsible products.

Read more...
IRP 2023 could reset SA’s social and economic problems
News
ACTOM recently held a webinar on the ‘Draft IRP2023 Impact on the Manufacturing Sector’. South Africa’s Draft Integrated Resource Plan 2023 is a key document that outlines a comprehensive strategy for addressing the country’s energy security challenges, while also setting out its transition to a diversified energy mix, including renewables.

Read more...











