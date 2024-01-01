Efficient, affordable solution for electrohydraulic pumps

By Bruno Jouffrey, mobile market manager, Parker Hannifin.
In the world of construction a revolution is changing the status quo, the electrification of small and efficient construction machinery. This shift is not solely propelled by technological progress, but is also closely intertwined with the distinctive requirements of ecological sustainability, and the drive towards diminished exhaust emissions and minimised noise levels, thereby expediting the adoption of electric power.
As a global leader in motion and control technologies, Parker Hannifin has recently unveiled the NX8M series, a revolutionary addition to its range of high-performance mobile motors. This remarkable
low-voltage permanent magnet AC (PMAC) motor offers an efficient and affordable solution for electrohydraulic pumps. It is specifically designed to cater to the distinctive requirements of compact construction vehicles such as mini excavators, compact wheel loaders, and dump trucks. This groundbreaking development is set to redefine the industry standards and provide seamless functionality.
Cost-effective and easy implementation
The motor is designed to accommodate battery voltages ranging from 24 to 96 V DC. It features four threaded holes on all sides, making it easy to mount mechanically. It also offers a versatile direct SAE A pump-mounting interface (ISO 3019/2 as an option) and lugs for convenient power cable connection. This design simplifies installation, reduces costs and shortens project lead times.
Enhanced performance
Engineered for natural convection cooling in temperatures ranging from -40 to 85°C, the NX8M series offers increased torque and power capabilities. Enhancing overall performance is made easy by attaching cold plates to the sides of the motor. Motors are available with optional cold plates, and detailed technical information on oil/water cooling is provided to support your design efforts and help optimise your solution for specific applications.
Modular design for diverse applications
With the NX8M modular motor range, you have the option to choose from three different lengths, all of which can provide a rated torque of up to 61 Nm. This series is designed to offer up to 10 windings per length, ensuring optimised efficiency and the ability to adapt speed based on battery voltage. Alongside the nine standard motors available in the range, which are capable of reaching speeds up to 5000 rpm and a rated power of up to 10,4 kW, we also offer custom motor performances upon request.
Reliable operation and immersed capability
With an IP67 protection rating, the motor ensures unparalleled reliability, even in the most challenging conditions. Its exceptional feature of being able to operate while submerged in oil, guarantees a dependable and noise-free operation for the entire electrohydraulic pump. This advantage is highly valuable in environments where noise sensitivity is a concern.
The series stands out as an exceptional choice for electrifying hydraulic pumps in low-voltage, low-power applications due to its user-friendly design, robust performance and adaptability.
Listen to Parker Hannifin mobile market manager, Bruno Jouffrey, who highlights the advantages of the NX8M series in this short interview at https://discover.parker.com/NX8M
