Robust Ethernet cordset series of cables

Turck Banner offers a product range comprising a wealth of different connectors and cables, including over 115 000 connection technology solutions with differing degrees of complexity. These include everything from field-wirable connectors and cables to complex systems like switch cabinets. The 4422 series is a comprehensive range of standard Ethernet cables for industrial production – robust, flexible, and suitable for high data rates. The multiprotocol-capable Ethernet cables have been approved for the most important markets and network types, and meet all the criteria for use in networks with Profinet (PNO), EtherCAT (ETG), Ethernet/IP (ODVA) or Modbus TCP.
The polyurethane cable jacket makes them resistant to abrasion and pressure, and allows a high level of flexibility, with torsion radii of ±180°/metre. The cable can also withstand more than five million bending cycles, thus making it suitable for drag chain applications. In combination with the appropriate female connectors, the cables comply with protection type IP67. With Cat 5e and 100 Mbps, they can also be used to implement applications with high data rates.
The cables of the 4422 series are available with RJ45 male connectors, and also with straight or angled M12 or M8 male connectors with different codings. The combined knurled hexagon nut simplifies assembly with or without tools. In addition to CE and UKCA approval for Europe, the cables also have UL certification for the American market. The portfolio is available from stock, and customer-specific variants can also be supplied on request, for example with customised printing, or in special lengths or assemblies.
Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Cables and wires for food and beverage LAPP Southern Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The strict hygiene regulations for handling foodstuffs stipulate particularly complex requirements for electrical components. The cables and accessories used must withstand a wide range of chemical, thermal and mechanical loads, and also function perfectly at all times in refrigerated and damp rooms.
Monitoring the voltage drop in cables Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.
Cable protection for longer runs igus
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Polymer energy chain manufacturer, igus has introduced a new lighter weight e-chain for cable management and protection applications with large unsupported lengths and high fill weights. This was previously the domain of larger, more expensive energy chains.
Improved inductive coupler sets Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Online teaser: Turck Banner has updated its inductive coupler sets and now also offers additional functions such as selective pairing in addition to improved performance.
Panel building should be streamlined Schneider Electric South Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Data centres run critical applications, and require equipment and infrastructure that operate at 100% uptime, as any downtime due to faulty components could have catastrophic ramifications.
Machine safety, diagnostics and data security Turck Banner Southern Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Personnel safety systems on machines are often seen as a necessary evil. To function correctly, a safety device is required to be self-checking, which adds more complexity and costs compared to a non-safety device.