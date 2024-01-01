Robust Ethernet cordset series of cables

Turck Banner offers a product range comprising a wealth of different connectors and cables, including over 115 000 connection technology solutions with differing degrees of complexity. These include everything from field-wirable connectors and cables to complex systems like switch cabinets. The 4422 series is a comprehensive range of standard Ethernet cables for industrial production – robust, flexible, and suitable for high data rates. The multiprotocol-capable Ethernet cables have been approved for the most important markets and network types, and meet all the criteria for use in networks with Profinet (PNO), EtherCAT (ETG), Ethernet/IP (ODVA) or Modbus TCP.

The polyurethane cable jacket makes them resistant to abrasion and pressure, and allows a high level of flexibility, with torsion radii of ±180°/metre. The cable can also withstand more than five million bending cycles, thus making it suitable for drag chain applications. In combination with the appropriate female connectors, the cables comply with protection type IP67. With Cat 5e and 100 Mbps, they can also be used to implement applications with high data rates.

The cables of the 4422 series are available with RJ45 male connectors, and also with straight or angled M12 or M8 male connectors with different codings. The combined knurled hexagon nut simplifies assembly with or without tools. In addition to CE and UKCA approval for Europe, the cables also have UL certification for the American market. The portfolio is available from stock, and customer-specific variants can also be supplied on request, for example with customised printing, or in special lengths or assemblies.

