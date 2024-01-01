Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Access to energy – the African imperative

March 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Quintin McCutcheon, global marketing director, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.


Quintin McCutcheon, global marketing director, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

The ongoing energy crisis has set back global progress on universal access to electricity. According to the newest International Energy Agency (IEA) World Energy Outlook data, 660 million people will still be without access to electricity in 2030, with 85% living in sub-Saharan Africa.

The good news is that the IEA report says microgrids are becoming the most cost-effective way to expand energy access in remote areas. Considering current scenarios, the IEA also predicts that by 2030, 25% of people that have access to electricity in developing countries will be powered by microgrids, fuelled by renewable energy sources such as solar.

For critical sectors and services such as healthcare, or petrol stations on remote highways, access to resilient power sources is often a life-or-death scenario. A microgrid offers a feasible backup solution, intelligently generating and managing distributed energy resources (DERs), ensuring that during power outages local organisations and communities can still generate and use electricity.

The level of access to electricity is different from country to country. However in countries such as Nigeria and Myanmar, less than 60% of communities have access to electricity. For these communities, which are out of reach of the main grid due to economic or locational reasons, installing microgrids is the simplest and fastest way to provide access to power.

A microgrid can also incorporate various renewable energy sources. With companies increasingly emphasising their climate and sustainability agenda, and the global push for decarbonisation, microgrids assist in meeting these sustainability targets.

The continued electrification of Africa

Electricity is the backbone of Africa’s new energy systems, powered increasingly by renewables. According to the IEA, Africa is home to 60% of the best solar resources globally, yet only 1% of installed solar PV capacity. That said, solar PV – already the cheapest source of power in many parts of Africa – is set to outcompete all sources continent-wide by 2030.

Universal access to affordable electricity, a goal set to be achieved by 2030 in the Sustainable Africa Scenario (SAS), requires bringing connections to 90 million people a year, triple the rate of recent years.

Fortunately, there are success stories such as Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda, which are on track to reach full access by 2030. The IEA detailed analysis shows that extending national grids is the least costly and most prudent option for almost 45% of those gaining access up to 2030. In rural areas, where over 80% of the electricity-deprived live, microgrids and standalone systems – mostly solar based – are the most viable solutions. Moreover, renewables, including solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal will account for over 80% of new power generation capacity by 2030, according to SAS.

Tangible interventions

At Schneider Electric, we believe that by equipping young people with skills and giving them the means to support their families, we can contribute to the growth of the local electricity and electrotechnical sectors. This, in turn, will improve quality of life and create sustainable jobs.

The Schneider Electric Foundation also provides long-term support for vocational and entrepreneurial training organisations. These include associations and electrical profession educational institutions. The vocational training and entrepreneurship programme captures 67% of the funding allocated by the Foundation.

Furthermore, the Schneider Electric’s Access to Energy programme focuses its efforts on three areas: training and entrepreneurship programmes, social and inclusive business, and impact investment funds. Since 2009, the Access to Energy programme has electrified 39,7 million people, trained more than 397 000 students, 6992 trainers, supported more than 5600 entrepreneurs and invested in 26 companies.

As an impact company, our goal is to provide 50 million people with access to clean electricity, train one million people, and support 10 000 entrepreneurs by 2025. In Africa, our Access to Energy programme has connected more than 25 million people, and trained 28 000 people in 90-plus training centres situated in 27 countries.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Boosting cybersecurity in substation automation systems
RJ Connect Electrical Power & Protection
A significant surge in distributed energy resources (DERs) and energy storage systems, along with the upward trend in unmanned substations, have made power grids a lot more complex. To address these instabilities in power grids, digital substations increasingly play an important role in power transmission.

Read more...
Improved inductive coupler sets
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Online teaser: Turck Banner has updated its inductive coupler sets and now also offers additional functions such as selective pairing in addition to improved performance.

Read more...
Schneider Electric and NVIDIA collaborate to optimise data centre infrastructure
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to optimise data centre infrastructure and pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in edge artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies.

Read more...
Teraco secures grid capacity allocation for utility-scale solar
Electrical Power & Protection
Teraco, Africa’s largest interconnection hub and vendor-neutral data centre provider, has announced that it has secured its first grid capacity allocation from Eskom, and will commence construction of a 120 MW utility-scale solar PV energy facility in the Free State.

Read more...
The criticality of maintenance in the water and wastewater segment
Schneider Electric South Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
In a time of water shedding, climate change and ageing infrastructure, the importance of maintenance and support in the water and wastewater segment cannot be overstated.

Read more...
Local procurement for mine-owned solar projects
Electrical Power & Protection
Many mines in South Africa are currently in the early stages of planning and obtaining approval for their independent solar power ventures. However, in this journey toward sustainable energy solutions, the significance of local procurement cannot be overstated.

Read more...
RS PRO expands electronics engineering range
RS South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
RS South Africa has expanded its RS PRO electronics engineering range with 1900 new products across 20 technologies.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved