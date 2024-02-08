Bosch Rexroth Africa to showcase mining solutions at Mining Indaba

January 2024 News

Bosch Rexroth Africa, a leader in hydraulics, pneumatics and automation, intends to bolster its presence and showcase its innovative solutions for the mining industry at the 2024 Investing in African Mining Indaba. The illustrious event will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 5 to 8 February 2024.

The Group’s display will align with the event’s theme, ‘Embracing the power of positive disruption in African mining’. The focus of the stand will be on the provision of the most technologically advanced solutions and services to the mining industry. Bosch Rexroth Africa is disrupting conventional ways of operation through award-winning Bosch Rexroth solutions, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AloT) mining solutions offered by fellow company Smart Mine, and a range of Hägglunds drive systems that are designed to optimise operational efficiency.

Bosch Rexroth recently presented its comprehensive three-year strategy #ThinkGroup, which highlights the importance of collaboration and the interdependence of three pillars: people and culture, digital transformation and sustainability. “#ThinkGroup enables us to harness the power of eight specialist companies within our group. By working together, we provide the most diverse range of turnkey solutions for the mining industry. This is supported by our extensive multi-brand offerings and a healthy supply chain that gets solutions to clients in the shortest time frame possible. Through teamwork, we can reach our full potential,” says Bosch Rexroth Africa CEO, Chris Riley. “With a multi-brand approach, a drive for innovation, and collaboration, we can meet our clients’ demands. This is our competitive edge.”

Riley also highlights the significance of presenting innovative solutions at Mining Indaba. “Participating in this event will help expand our footprint across the industry and continent. The opportunity to engage with industry leaders about our most innovative products and services is invaluable.” Riley’s sentiments mirror one of the major goals of the upcoming Indaba: to have more conversation-based interactions.

For the past three decades, Investing in African Mining Indaba has been vital for the largest players in Africa’s mining industry. It is the hub of networking and innovation for the continent’s largest sector. In the time that the conference has become an integral part of mining in Africa, Bosch Rexroth Africa has made its own significant strides. These include growing its product range and expanding its presence to over 11 African countries.

