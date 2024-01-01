Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

[Sponsored Content] World first planetary gearbox customisation

January 2024 Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives

When a mining operation in Mpumalanga found that one of its planetary gearboxes on a high torque conveyor was failing, it called SEW-EURODRIVE for a solution. Leveraging the latest intelligent technology, the solution was a pioneering innovation providing a cost-effective replacement that will ensure reliable performance. Business development manager, Greg Lewis says the application at the mine demanded a customised and carefully considered approach.

The application itself was in the plant where a steel-belt transfer conveyor moved extremely slowly, with the four metre diameter head pulley turning just one revolution every 25 minutes,” says Lewis. “Two planetary gearboxes drove the pulley, with one on each side, and the mine had been facing the pending failure of one of these, which needed to be replaced.”

With the original installer of the gearbox unavailable, the mine came directly to SEW-EURODRIVE. The drive specialist already had a good relationship with the mine, and had provided most of the power transmission items on the site. “One of the key challenges was that the mine required only the one gearbox to be replaced at that stage,” Lewis says. “It is important to understand that in this application the two gearboxes had to run together, at exactly the same speed and torque. Any variation in the speeds was not an option.”

SEW-EURODRIVE was able to match one of its units very closely with the unit being replaced, but there was still a very slight difference in the ratios. This led to a 0,001 difference in the revolutions per minute. “While this may sound insignificant, it makes a difference when the gearbox torque is a couple of hundred thousand Nm,” he explains. “At this high torque level, any misalignment or desynchronisation can affect the foundation, and potentially cause catastrophic failure.”

With the expert input of SEW-EURODRIVE’s mechatronics engineers, the solution used the company’s MOVI-C technology in a way never been done before. The new planetary gearbox supplied by the company matched the torque of the original gearbox, ensuring that they turned at precisely the same speed. The solution involved removing the existing base plate and providing a new drop-in solution with a SEW-EURODRIVE planetary gearbox designed to match the current infrastructure in the plant.

“The technology on our planetary gearbox constantly changed the torque to match the existing equipment,” adds Lewis. To prove this intelligent design, SEW-EURODRIVE built a small-scale working mockup for the customer to witness. Together with its own customised base-plate, the model arrangement was taken to site and demonstrated, to the customer’s satisfaction. The mockup was so successful that SEW-EURODRIVE colleagues around the world asked to see it.

The project was designed and delivered by SEW-EURODRIVE as a complete solution, from the fully customisable panels to the electronics and the installation of the gearbox. The installed unit was an XP planetary gearbox with a shrink disc, with a primary X-series gearbox as a further reduction unit to achieve the required ratio.

“We engineered the steel base to fit onto the existing concrete foundation, without any modifications required from the customer’s side,” he says. At about 1,7 m in height – and measuring 2,1 m wide and long – the gearbox itself was sizeable, weighing about 6 tons. Moving at 0,07 rpm, it moved the steel belt that carried a fine cake of raw chrome material.

“There are not many companies who can produce a solution to meet these very slow revolutions,” Lewis says. “This project has been particularly rewarding as it demonstrates our capability in matching another footprint, and eliminated the need for the customer to break down existing structures and build new ones.”

The unique requirements of the project meant extensive onsite engagement with the customer and detailed measurement of plant requirements. SEW-EURODRIVE’s engineers in Johannesburg generated the working drawings from which global counterparts within the group could begin manufacturing the unit in Germany.

The customer was so happy with this creative solution that its other plants may well be looking at similar replacements. “We are already assisting with our full service technicians, and we can provide experts in electronics, mechanical engineering and mechatronics, as the need arises,” he says. “The electronics in this solution will allow the mine to implement a range of enhancements in the future, including safety features and monitoring of operations.”

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, bfutter@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: info@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

[Sponsored Content] WEG Africa applauds energy standards for motor efficiency
WEG Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
In a country where most electric motors are not energy efficient, the announcement by South Africa’s government of its plans to introduce Minimum Energy Performance Standards is not a day too soon.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE joins hands for conservation
SEW-Eurodrive News
SEW-EURODRIVE recognises the significance of conservation and the critical role played by organisations like the SANParks honorary rangers, and proudly stands alongside them in their crucial mission.

Read more...
Next-generation hybrid power unit for Formula 1
Siemens South Africa Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Red Bull Ford Powertrains has leveraged the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software from Siemens Digital Industries Software to develop the next-generation hybrid ICE/electric driven power unit for the 2026 Formula 1 racing season.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE launches online purchasing
SEW-Eurodrive News
In an important digital initiative to make product selection and procurement easier for customers. SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa has launched an online purchasing feature on its website.

Read more...
Schneider Electric connects to the future
Schneider Electric South Africa Editor's Choice News Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric had a major presence at the recent MESA Africa International Summit, which focused on ‘accelerating the journey to smart manufacturing’. SA Instrumentation & Control’s editor caught up with Dr. Suven M Ramsunder, Digital Transformation Expert, Anglophone Africa, to find out how the company is approaching the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into the manufacturing industry, both in its own factories and for its customers.

Read more...
Loop signatures 21: You cannot control if your measurement is incorrect.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice
The first law of process control could be stated as saying that you cannot control if your measurement is incorrect. We all know this law. However do we all remember it in the heat of the moment?

Read more...
Intelligent energy recovery
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Beckhoff’s AX8820 regenerative unit for effective energy management is designed for a nominal supply voltage of 400 to 480 V AC, nominal output of 7 kW, and a maximum DC link voltage of 848 V DC. The regenerative energy is initially stored in the DC link.

Read more...
Valves for severe service
Valve & Automation Editor's Choice Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Valve specialist, Valve & Automation supplies total valve and control solutions to a wide range of key process industries across southern Africa. Chemicals and pulp and paper are top of its list of industries with demanding process conditions.

Read more...
Scalable condition monitoring solution
Turnstar Systems Editor's Choice
Turck Banner’s newly launched Asset Monitoring Gateway (AMG) helps optimise and maintain your critical equipment. Start with a few connected sensors, then simply add more as your needs grow. Your asset monitoring system can be as big or as small as you need it to be, and it always assembles quickly and simply, operating with ease.

Read more...
Choosing a system integrator
Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
Automation is an essential part of manufacturing today. Whatever the size, an upgrade or migration project can be complex, and the risks can be high. This is where system integrators (SIs) can help. They can bring together complex subsystems or components of a larger system and make them operate as a whole.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved