A benchmark for lubricant reliability in mining
January 2024
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
According to Craig FitzGerald from ISO-Reliability Partners, mines can save R500 000 or more on their yearly mill cleaning costs, while electricity consumption can be reduced by up to 12%, and lubricant consumption lowered up by up to 60% when using Bel-Ray Clear Gear lubricant. “Today’s mines and heavy industries should be relying on superior high-performance lubricants to protect their equipment from breaking down in extreme operating conditions,” he explains. “Clear Gear sets a new benchmark for reliability and efficiency in the mining and mineral processing industries.”
Clear Gear has been specifically formulated by Bel-Ray tribologists and mining specialists to provide superior lubrication for open gear drive systems used in mills, kilns, dryers and similar equipment. The lubricant is available in five grades and is formulated to operate in the hydrodynamic mode of lubrication, with gear teeth protected by a thick, durable oil film that virtually eliminates metal-to-metal contact. Clear Gear is suited for intermittent spray, immersion and idler lubrication equipment.
This new-generation high-viscosity lubricant provides a highly tenacious nine-micron hydrodynamic layer between intermeshing gear sets. “We effectively reduce vibration, frictional forces and drag on the motor, resulting in a lower amperage draw to achieve the same level of production. Lower operating temperatures are immediately noted, while, on average, a 12% reduction in electricity consumption is gained,” explains FitzGerald. “Less friction means less gear wear, and lower cost of operation. This assists in lowering annual cleaning costs and can significantly improve the lifecycle of your assets.”
For more information contact Craig FitzGerald, ISO-Reliability Partners, +27 10 449 6414, craig@iiso.co.za, www.iiso.co.za
Further reading:
Effective dust control in sugar processing
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
BLT WORLD specialists work in conjunction with the global ScrapeTec team to offer dependable solutions for specific problems at the transfer points of conveyor systems in many industries where dust and material spillage are concerns, including the sugar sector.
Read more...
Safeguarding precision in industrial radiometric measurements
Mecosa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In the complex landscape of industrial plant operations, precision is paramount, especially when it comes to weld inspections to test for structural integrity of pipes. Berthold has the ideal answer to this challenge – X-Ray Interference Protection.
Read more...
New indoor air quality monitor
RS South Africa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
RS South Africa has available a new indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor that provides continuous, easy-to-read, and accurate real-time monitoring of air quality in indoor environments.
Read more...
A quick guide to disinfection
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The distribution system in a drinking water network provides a reliable supply of high-quality water to consumers. Endress+Hauser’s range of robust, low-maintenance sensors are ideal for monitoring disinfectant levels in the water.
Read more...
Multi-parameter measuring system for water quality monitoring
KROHNE
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Monitoring different parameters in water treatment processes can lead to a situation where different measuring points are scattered across the plant.
Read more...
Optimising energy consumption in the chemical industry
Anton Paar
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
To optimise energy consumption and save valuable resources on chemical process plants, operators have to continuously measure parameters such as concentration, raw density, sound velocity and refractive index. With Anton Paar’s wide product range, the process application team has many options for cutting-edge laboratory measurement technologies, and can develop tailor-made mathematical models for every application.
Read more...
Sustainability through optimisation
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Understanding and controlling the entire process chain is crucial for prolonged maintenance and support. Through optimisation we directly increase product quality and profit margin. However an often ...
Read more...
New high-performance multi-product calibrator
Comtest
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Fluke 5560A high-performance multi-product calibrator provides the broadest electrical workload coverage and highest accuracy.
Read more...
Determining drinking water safety is essential
Wearcheck
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck, recently integrated its sister company – previously Set Point Water Laboratories, now WearCheck Water - into its operations, adding yet another analysis service to the company’s repertoire.
Read more...
Calibration is key for food supplies
Comtest
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Sub-title: As tools for measuring food safety become more accurate and portable, all measuring devices must operate at maximum efficiency and have a traceable calibration record.
Read more...