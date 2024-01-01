A benchmark for lubricant reliability in mining

January 2024 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

According to Craig FitzGerald from ISO-Reliability Partners, mines can save R500 000 or more on their yearly mill cleaning costs, while electricity consumption can be reduced by up to 12%, and lubricant consumption lowered up by up to 60% when using Bel-Ray Clear Gear lubricant. “Today’s mines and heavy industries should be relying on superior high-performance lubricants to protect their equipment from breaking down in extreme operating conditions,” he explains. “Clear Gear sets a new benchmark for reliability and efficiency in the mining and mineral processing industries.”

Clear Gear has been specifically formulated by Bel-Ray tribologists and mining specialists to provide superior lubrication for open gear drive systems used in mills, kilns, dryers and similar equipment. The lubricant is available in five grades and is formulated to operate in the hydrodynamic mode of lubrication, with gear teeth protected by a thick, durable oil film that virtually eliminates metal-to-metal contact. Clear Gear is suited for intermittent spray, immersion and idler lubrication equipment.

This new-generation high-viscosity lubricant provides a highly tenacious nine-micron hydrodynamic layer between intermeshing gear sets. “We effectively reduce vibration, frictional forces and drag on the motor, resulting in a lower amperage draw to achieve the same level of production. Lower operating temperatures are immediately noted, while, on average, a 12% reduction in electricity consumption is gained,” explains FitzGerald. “Less friction means less gear wear, and lower cost of operation. This assists in lowering annual cleaning costs and can significantly improve the lifecycle of your assets.”

For more information contact Craig FitzGerald, ISO-Reliability Partners, +27 10 449 6414, craig@iiso.co.za, www.iiso.co.za





