Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

SKF doubles mean time between failures

January 2024 Motion Control & Drives

The utilisation of SKF sealed bearings, combined with upgraded internal modifications, reconditioning and locally manufactured custom seals, has increased the average mean time between failures (MTBF) of scraper idlers on a customer’s submerged scraper conveyor (SCC) from between three and six months, up to between 12 and 18 months..

The submerged scraper idlers convey water-quenched hot coarse ash to the front of the SSC, which then collects and dewaters the boiler bottom ash (BBA) before discharging it at a controlled rate in the downstream plant. The SSC’s water-filled top trough, which works in conjunction with the dipper plates, provides boiler sealing by preventing air ingress into the boiler via the SSC.

The cost of frequent plant downtime to replace the failed scraper idlers was also exacerbated by the need for regular purchasing of new units. SKF proposed the supply of sealed spherical roller bearings (SRBs), a quality reconditioning procedure on the scraper idlers, and an overall redesign of the internal sealing arrangement. Senior application engineer, Cody Petersen explains that the highly contaminated operating conditions merited the use of sealed bearings. These bearings eliminated the possibility of contaminant ingress, thus increasing overall bearing life expectancy, equipment availability, and application running time. SKF supplied 28 units, each unit comprising two bearings, thus giving a total of 56 bearings.

“We proposed a complete redesign of the internal sealing arrangement due to the fact that the existing units were lasting for only approximately six months after installation, before either getting stuck due to guide wheel seizure, or leaking prematurely,” he says. “The SKF team carried out a redesign of the entire internal geometry, shaft, hub and guide wheel. We also manufactured custom seal cartridges to house custom seals manufactured by SKF locally, and we partnered with an accredited SKF supplier to recondition the housings.

“Our solution has created tremendous value for our customer on several levels. In addition to a significant decrease in plant downtime, the prevention of water/ash slurry leakage has, most importantly, resulted in a safer working environment. Alongside cost savings, the reconditioning and reuse of the housings also saved the customer time due to a faster overall turnaround time while lowering CO2 emissions, ultimately benefiting the environment.”

Since the installation of the first units, SKF has received a great deal of positive feedback from the customer, who has placed further orders for reconditioned units. “We have established an excellent working relationship with our valued customer, and we are continually implementing improvements in the current design to deliver the most optimal solution,” concludes Petersen.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Invertek Drives highlights VFD advantages
Motion Control & Drives
The importance of variable frequency drives (VFD) in reducing energy use in industries using electric motor control applications was the topic at Hannover Messe 2023.

Read more...
Intelligent filling machine lubrication for food and beverage
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
One of the most critical applications determining overall OEE in beverage manufacture is the filling machine itself. Therefore the filling equipment must be accurate, versatile, hygienic and reliable.

Read more...
Bearings prevent failures at can manufacturer
Motion Control & Drives
When the world’s largest beverage can manufacturer was experiencing regular, unexpected production stoppages due to the premature failure of spray-head bearings in its coating machines, the company turned ...

Read more...
Powerful diagnostic tool for condition monitoring
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF has extended its Microlog Analyser family of data collection devices with a new model that offers faster measurement collection and greater diagnostic power. “The new SKF Microlog Analyser that is ...

Read more...
[Sponsored Content] World first planetary gearbox customisation
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
When a mining operation in Mpumalanga found that one of its planetary gearboxes on a high-torque conveyor was failing, it called SEW-EURODRIVE for a solution. Leveraging the latest intelligent technology, the solution was a pioneering innovation providing a cost-effective replacement that will ensure reliable performance.

Read more...
Lubricators sustain five years without breakdown
Motion Control & Drives
After a food manufacturing plant suffered frequent breakdowns of its electrical motors, Lubrication Engineers (LE) recommended the use of automated single-point lubricators. Five years later the client ...

Read more...
Wind turbines with smart sensors
Instrotech Motion Control & Drives
The wind’s usable kinetic energy increases with the wind speed. Wind turbines, therefore, use kinetic energy to generate torque and then rotational movement. The rotor, consisting of three rotor blades, ...

Read more...
Robot breaks world record
Motion Control & Drives
An untethered robot invented at the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering and manufactured by OSU spinout company, Agility Robotics, has established a Guinness World Record for the fastest ...

Read more...
Tsubaki sealed chains for the harshest environments
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s extensive range of Tsubaki high-performance chains are designed to improve the reliability of many mechanical components exposed to harsh environments.

Read more...
Future-proofing SMEs with cobots
Omron Electronics Motion Control & Drives
Many countries around the world are likely to experience skill shortages over the coming decade, especially technical specialists. At the same time, product lifecycles are becoming shorter. Collaborative robots are easy to set up, and offer a quick and cost-effective solution.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved