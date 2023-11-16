Action Instruments celebrates Peter Fleming’s 42 years of service

Over 50 long-standing business associates and family members of Peter Fleming from Action Instruments recently gathered over a steakhouse lunch to pay tribute to his exceptional career.



“Peter has not only had 42 years of outstanding service in the Action Instruments sphere but has contributed to the industry for 63 years.” said director, Jacques Franken. “Those of us who know Peter admire him not only for his business efforts, but also for his personal values. His love for technology, gadgets, family and photographs is widely known. He has provided valuable counsel to our customers and transferred much of his knowledge and insight to our staff. I want to thank Peter for his service and dedication in serving our customers and growing our company. We are indebted to him for his vision and commitment, which has brought us to our present position as a market leader in instrumentation. We all wish Peter the very best!”

Peter has been a technophile since his teenage years when he fiddled with radio sets and created his own tape recorders. His long career began at the CSIR, tracking the very first satellites that were launched from Cape Canaveral, where he would collate the data and send it to NASA. He later worked at Telkom and then at Associated Electronics, becoming a specialist in microwave and other technologies. In 1981 he opened Action Instruments as a director and core sales engineer.

Action Instruments has been of service to the instrumentation industry since that time. The company has grown to become a leading one-stop source for a vast range of test and measurement instrumentation. It has supplied a huge variety of instruments to a broad range of industries over the years. This includes electrical test equipment for the transformer and motor industries, accurate calibration equipment for meteorology laboratories, dam level measurements for national water resources, and weather masts at key national points.

