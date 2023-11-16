Action Instruments celebrates Peter Fleming’s 42 years of service

Over 50 long-standing business associates and family members of Peter Fleming from Action Instruments recently gathered over a steakhouse lunch to pay tribute to his exceptional career.
Peter Fleming.
“Peter has not only had 42 years of outstanding service in the Action Instruments sphere but has contributed to the industry for 63 years.” said director, Jacques Franken. “Those of us who know Peter admire him not only for his business efforts, but also for his personal values. His love for technology, gadgets, family and photographs is widely known. He has provided valuable counsel to our customers and transferred much of his knowledge and insight to our staff. I want to thank Peter for his service and dedication in serving our customers and growing our company. We are indebted to him for his vision and commitment, which has brought us to our present position as a market leader in instrumentation. We all wish Peter the very best!”
Peter has been a technophile since his teenage years when he fiddled with radio sets and created his own tape recorders. His long career began at the CSIR, tracking the very first satellites that were launched from Cape Canaveral, where he would collate the data and send it to NASA. He later worked at Telkom and then at Associated Electronics, becoming a specialist in microwave and other technologies. In 1981 he opened Action Instruments as a director and core sales engineer.
Action Instruments has been of service to the instrumentation industry since that time. The company has grown to become a leading one-stop source for a vast range of test and measurement instrumentation. It has supplied a huge variety of instruments to a broad range of industries over the years. This includes electrical test equipment for the transformer and motor industries, accurate calibration equipment for meteorology laboratories, dam level measurements for national water resources, and weather masts at key national points.
GHM GROUP becomes Senseca GHM Messtechnik SA
News
The GHM GROUP has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.
Read more...Reducing the steel carbon footprint ABB South Africa
News
Tata Steel and ABB have signed a memorandum of understanding and will work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production. ABB will bring ...
Read more...Category 1 CPD points SAIMC
SAIMC News
SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained in I&C magazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.
Read more...Trends in the test and measurement industry TANDM Technologies
News
The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC) event, TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar.
Read more...From the editors desk: A quiet revolution Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Welcome to our bumper issue of SA Instrumentation & Control. Spring is more than here and there are some interesting things going on in the background. One of these is the quiet revolution in solar.
...
Read more...WearCheck expands its skilled workforce Wearcheck
News
Condition monitoring specialist WearCheck provides a range of predictive maintenance services to help extend the life of industrial machinery. The company recently brought in additional talent to ensure that its growing customer base continues to enjoy outstanding service.
Read more...RS further expands DesignSpark capabilities RS South Africa
News
RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark – its fast-growing online community for engineers – with its new Product Design Centre. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products they use in their designs.